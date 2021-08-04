Jake Paul urges fans not to cyber-bully his girlfriend Julia Rose, moments after calling his ex Tana Mongeau a "sloth" 

After his most recent TikTok, Jake Paul has asked his fans to stop cyberbullying his girlfriend, Julia Rose. In the August 3rd TikTok post, Jake Paul reflects on his past "faults" in his everyday life.

In the video, he stated, "fake married a sloth" as one of his faults as a direct jab to Tana Mongeau. In the same video, Jake Paul's current girlfriend Julia Rose is seen in bed under the caption: "Started dating a boob model."

Jake Paul's call to action for fans not to cyberbully his girlfriend ring hollow due to his past of being an alleged bully to housemates and ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet.

Jake Paul also has an organization against cyberbullying, Boxing Bullies, which aims to help children combat bullying by giving them personal strength in combat sports. Paul previously stated that he "resolved to put an end to bullying by using his resources."

In his video, Paul shared a banner for his organization before Rose mentioned that she was being cyberbullied.

"Guys, stop cyber-bullying Julia."

Netizens react to Jake Paul's call to fans

The clip of Jake Paul's YouTube video was shared on Instagram by defnoodles. The post has received over twenty comments in regards to Jake Paul's hypocrisy on cyberbullying, many of which pointed out that he called Tana Mongeau a "sloth" hours before.

One user specifically stated:

"Didn't he call Tana a sloth like...YESTERDAY."

Another user commented:

"THE BIGGEST CYBERBULLY ASKING OTHER[S] NOT TO BULLY!? [JAKE PAUL] SHOULD HAVE SAID THIS LOOKING IN THE MIRROR."

Tana Mongeau also made a response to Jake Paul's name-calling in a duet to his TikTok. She stands stoically in front of the camera, reading the captions before Jake Paul refers to her as a "sloth," then gestures to a small size between her fingers.

Tana Mongeau also shared a screenshot from Alissa Violet's YouTube video titled "What you've been waiting for."

Mongeau did not comment further on Paul's name-calling. Paul has not come forward with a statement or comment on the criticism he has received.

