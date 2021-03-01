James Charles accused of attacking alleged victim's confidence after the victim refused to share explicit pictures 

James Charles has recently been accused of pedophilia and grooming by a 16-year-old TikToker. To make matters worse, multiple fans are coming forward with their experiences with the beauty star.

In one of the cases, a user claimed that James Charles was quite forceful in demanding explicit images and attacked his confidence in the process. The user posted his side of the story on TikTok with a few clips of evidence against James Charles.

James Charles allegations worsen as claims mount against him

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: James Charles alleged victims posts series of TikToks explaining their experience with James. They claim James allegedly pressured them to send him explicit photos, and when they refused, James allegedly questioned their confidence. pic.twitter.com/67FFePLwQ8 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 28, 2021

A TikTok user took the time to post a timeline of the events that transpired between him and the beauty star. He claimed that the two began casually chatting over social media and things were quite normal for a while.

The two soon added each other on Snapchat, after which the user alleged James Charles pressured him into taking photos. The victim was hesitant to send pictures of himself. James Charles allegedly asked him,

"lmao you not confident or something?"

The victim alleged that this interaction affected him severely and caused him a lot of anxiety.

Alleged victim claims this allegedly happened over 1 year ago, adding they’re not doing it for clout which is why they created a separate account so they don’t post their allegations on their main. pic.twitter.com/Obr5t4DKYm — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 28, 2021

The alleged victim also stated that he isn't doing this for the clout and has been posting the revelations from an alternate account.

His claims have been saddled with a long list of accusations against James Charles in the past week. The 21-year-old beauty blogger released a statement about the allegations from the 16-year old TikToker but has kept silent regarding the multiple claims that have popped up recently.

