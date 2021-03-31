"James Charles deserves prison": Trisha Paytas slams YouTuber, as grooming controversy rages on

YouTuber Trisha Paytas has been at odds with beauty influencer James Charles after multiple allegations of pedophilia and grooming surfaced against the latter.

Many males between the ages of 15-17 have levied serious allegations that Charles allegedly made sexual advances and inappropriate online exchanges with them while they were underage.

Recently, a third victim has gone on record with a TikTok that implicates Charles with the same modus operandi as the other two victims. Reacting to the latest allegations, Paytas had some strong words of condemnation for Charles.

Trisha Paytas says James Charles "deserves prison" after new allegations surface

James Charles deserves prison. I really hope one of these parents press charges. It’s so nauseating. I’m physically nauseous. And he’s so cocky about getting away with it all — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 30, 2021

In a no-holds-barred tweet, Paytas made her opinion of Charles clear, stating that the latter deserves to be in prison. She also urged the parents of the victims to press legal charges against Charles.

I’ll say without a shadow of a doubt James Charles is the ONLY creator that deserves to be banned and stripped from all social platform. He’s abusing it by sexting with MINORS!!!!!!!!!! repeated behavior happening as recent as a few days ago. This is an actual predator/ pedophile — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 30, 2021

Paytas went on to say that Charles should be banned from all social media platforms for his transgressions against minors. She called him a predator and sought his immediate cancelation.

The latest allegation was made by a TikTok user who posted a video compiling his DM history with Charles and the images shared between them.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING: James Charles exposed for allegedly messaging 15-year-old. When James notices that boy shared one of their messages on his story, James snaps, accuses the boy of lying about his age, then blocks him. Boy alleges he never lied about his age. pic.twitter.com/VvtIlHmeE7 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 30, 2021

Charles can be seen getting defensive and aggressively discouraging the minor from screenshotting their exchanges on Snapchat with the following message:

"I strongly recommend that you keep my name out of your mouth or we're going to have a major problem. I'd love to remind you that you were the one that called me cute and said you were bisexual and into me."

The tragic saga involving Charles seems to be getting worse as more victims come forward every week. He has yet to respond to the latest allegations.

