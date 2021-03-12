Create
James Charles hints at a collab with Minecraft YouTubers, gets spammed with "groomer" comments 

Image via Getty
Popular beauty YouTuber and influencer James Charles has been having a tough time on social media after a backlash over his predatory behavior has surfaced online.

The star has been accused by multiple victims of grooming and pedophilia through coercion of explicit pictures from minors.

While James Charles has released a statement and apology regarding some of the concerns, it seems that the internet is not convinced and still continues to campaign for his cancelation. And his latest tweet hinting at a collab with Minecraft YouTubers seems to be no exception.

James Charles continues to get called out on tweets

In a move that seems ill-timed, to say the least, Charles has hinted at a potential collab with the Minecraft YouTube community.

The move has rubbed netizens the wrong way, as Charles is potentially collaborating with YouTubers who typically cater to a younger audience. This has set alarm bells ringing, considering Charles' recent history and accusations regarding the same demographic.

James Charles was also called out by Ethan Klein of h3h3 productions and Trisha Paytas over the predatory allegations.

To make things worse, it seems that the minor who came forward with the allegations against Charles has had their TikTok account banned, and people are accusing the platform of protecting predators and punishing the victims.

It seems like the internet is not yet ready to let James Charles off the hook regarding the pedophilia and grooming allegations that he continually finds himself coming under.

It remains to be seen whether Charles would postpone/cancel his Minecraft collab considering the negative reception he continues to receive.

Twitter Reactions
