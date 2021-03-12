James Charles hints at a collab with Minecraft YouTubers, gets spammed with "groomer" comments 

Popular beauty YouTuber and influencer James Charles has been having a tough time on social media after a backlash over his predatory behavior has surfaced online.

The star has been accused by multiple victims of grooming and pedophilia through coercion of explicit pictures from minors.

While James Charles has released a statement and apology regarding some of the concerns, it seems that the internet is not convinced and still continues to campaign for his cancelation. And his latest tweet hinting at a collab with Minecraft YouTubers seems to be no exception.

James Charles continues to get called out on tweets

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: James Charles tweets implying he will be posting video with Minecraft YouTubers tomorrow. Gets called out by some for grooming allegations, while others are more excited about the video. pic.twitter.com/TTsJP8gztV — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 12, 2021

In a move that seems ill-timed, to say the least, Charles has hinted at a potential collab with the Minecraft YouTube community.

The move has rubbed netizens the wrong way, as Charles is potentially collaborating with YouTubers who typically cater to a younger audience. This has set alarm bells ringing, considering Charles' recent history and accusations regarding the same demographic.

If I were those youtubers I would ask to be removed from the video..Definitely not a good look — 🔥 (@AmandaH95850643) March 12, 2021

What a gross time for him to start dabbling in a community which, to my understanding, has a predominantly young/teen audience. I can’t believe the audacity of this guy, to act like he didn’t literally admit to a crime involving a minor. I can’t believe people are eating it up. — meaghan ryleigh (@RyleighMeaghan) March 12, 2021

Can this fool be anymore of a piece of shit???

He's truly going on as if nothing happened and he didn't admit to sexting that minor. Eventually his bitch ass will get his comeuppance.@jamescharles — Ben Jones (@BenJone87698444) March 12, 2021

JAMES STAY AWAY FROM MINECRAFTERS — mori 💙💜 #votegold (@stonedtwitgnome) March 12, 2021

James Charles was also called out by Ethan Klein of h3h3 productions and Trisha Paytas over the predatory allegations.

Yes, to answer your question, I am trying to cancel James Charles. He, of all people, is completely deserving of it after admitting to exchanging nudes with a 16 year old. This is a pattern of behavior that should land him in prison not collaborating with @ChipotleTweets. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 9, 2021

To make things worse, it seems that the minor who came forward with the allegations against Charles has had their TikTok account banned, and people are accusing the platform of protecting predators and punishing the victims.

James Charles’s new painting is profoundly honest 😯 pic.twitter.com/LwHIesJPtw — Dennis Feitosa (@gowithdennis) March 12, 2021

james charles nominated for a KIDS choice award...i just KNOW he’s BEYOND excited for the award ceremony to see the audience. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/2e6t9UMf6S — adam mcintyre (@allegedly_adam) March 9, 2021

didn’t you groom someone pic.twitter.com/NkqrHnMEuB — #1 Ape Fan (@Attended_) March 12, 2021

Like you'd think they'd ask him not to after finding out that he's a repeat child groomer — Fail Woman (@keinaeline) March 12, 2021

It seems like the internet is not yet ready to let James Charles off the hook regarding the pedophilia and grooming allegations that he continually finds himself coming under.

It remains to be seen whether Charles would postpone/cancel his Minecraft collab considering the negative reception he continues to receive.

