James Charles loses 100,000 subscribers post apology video

James Charles has finally responded to allegations of grooming minors in a poorly received apology video that is losing him subscribers by the minute. The video followed a Twitter statement addressing the first accuser.

The controversial beauty influencer has fallen into hot waters recently with accusations of underage grooming, pedophilia, and coercion cropping up against him.

Over the course of two months, at least four alleged victims have come forward to share their experiences with James Charles and have accused him of predatory behavior.

Fans unsubscribe from James Charles' channel following apology video

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: James Charles loses 100,000 followers after uploading an apology video where he confessed to having inappropriate interactions with minors. pic.twitter.com/k5mgGQlYcA — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 2, 2021

Within 24 hours of publishing his apology video titled "holding myself accountable," James Charles lost upwards of 100k subscribers as fans questioned the legitimacy of his apology.

In the apology, James Charles attempted to take ownership of his actions and shed some light on his fears and insecurities. He stated that he is "desperate" when it comes to relationships.

Here's how he put it:

"In all areas of my life, my friends, my business, I like to think of myself as pretty put together and on top of things, and I couldn't understand why relationships were the one outlier, and I finally came to a conclusion. I am desperate."

The internet has not taken kindly to James Charles' apology and begun to unsubscribe from his channel en masse. Lots of followers are currently calling him out on social media platforms like Twitter.

Here are some responses:

James Charles claims he’s “desperate” as an excuse for sexting with minors. I think the truth is more insidious and something he could never admit publicly, that he likes young boys. At this point the police need to be involved and there isn’t really much more to say about it. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) April 1, 2021

I'm actually disgusted at the like to dislike ratio on James Charles' "holding myself accountable" video. The comments are full of "We love you. Everyone makes mistakes." BEING A PEDO IS NOT A MISTAKE IT'S A CRIME.#jamescharles pic.twitter.com/50YxaIcZmk — My left toenail (@practicallyoof) April 1, 2021

I’m really bothered by this James Charles shit, as are many. Why are there 99k likes on the video? Why are we accepting this? He’s admitted to illegal things. Am I crazy?? He does not deserve to keep profiting off social media and risk harming other minors. — ᴹᴱᴳᴬᴺ (@pastelhour) April 1, 2021

Summary of @jamescharles‘s “apology” video.



-Starts off by victim blaming.

-Admits he is “desperate”.

-Says he /finally/ realizes he needs to approach “dating” differently.

-Blaming his actions on straight men.



All I hear is excuses & victim blaming. Don’t forgive him. pic.twitter.com/lbvwPDCFoi — 𝓁𝑒𝓋✨ (@sadiearobens) April 1, 2021

how come james charles doesn’t realize that you can’t just apologize for CRIMES pic.twitter.com/5EOR9akJ2J — ari👜 (@PLUTOSWAE) April 1, 2021

pls stop putting ur origin story in ur apology’s, that’s what’s truly desperate, james charles. u are not iron man, i do not know how you became the predator you are today. i am not sorry for you. pic.twitter.com/FMRNG64jAY — mckenna (@mckennawolfman) April 1, 2021

The rapidly decreasing follower count could prove troublesome for the beauty guru. However, the allegations haven't resulted in any backlash in terms of brand deals or sponsorships lost.

