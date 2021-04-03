Create
James Charles loses 100,000 subscribers post apology video

James Charles
James Charles' apology hasn't landed too well (image via James Charles YT and Socialblade)
Aryan Mehta
ANALYST
James Charles has finally responded to allegations of grooming minors in a poorly received apology video that is losing him subscribers by the minute. The video followed a Twitter statement addressing the first accuser.

The controversial beauty influencer has fallen into hot waters recently with accusations of underage grooming, pedophilia, and coercion cropping up against him.

Over the course of two months, at least four alleged victims have come forward to share their experiences with James Charles and have accused him of predatory behavior.

Also read: "I'm desperate": James Charles slammed for apology video in which he admits to sending inappropriate messages to underage fans

Fans unsubscribe from James Charles' channel following apology video

Within 24 hours of publishing his apology video titled "holding myself accountable," James Charles lost upwards of 100k subscribers as fans questioned the legitimacy of his apology.

In the apology, James Charles attempted to take ownership of his actions and shed some light on his fears and insecurities. He stated that he is "desperate" when it comes to relationships.

Here's how he put it:

"In all areas of my life, my friends, my business, I like to think of myself as pretty put together and on top of things, and I couldn't understand why relationships were the one outlier, and I finally came to a conclusion. I am desperate."

The internet has not taken kindly to James Charles' apology and begun to unsubscribe from his channel en masse. Lots of followers are currently calling him out on social media platforms like Twitter.

Here are some responses:

The rapidly decreasing follower count could prove troublesome for the beauty guru. However, the allegations haven't resulted in any backlash in terms of brand deals or sponsorships lost.

Also read: James Charles confesses to texting minors in latest apology video, gets labeled "pedophile"

Published 03 Apr 2021, 16:34 IST
comments icon
