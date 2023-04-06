Jeff Tweedy Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Jeff Tweedy is going on a solo tour this year, just after a set of shows in Rejyavik, Iceland with Wilco. This is scheduled to take place from June 21, 2023 to July 29, 2023.

The singer-songwriter announced the tour, which will also feature supporting performances by Le Ren, via a post on his official Instagram page:

"Intimate solo performances with Jeff Tweedy >>>>⁠ Le Ren supports! Tickets on sale April 7th at 10am local. For more details go to wilcoworld.net/shows⁠"

Tickets for the tour will be available from April 7, 2023 at 10.am local time from https://www.ticketmaster.com/jeff-tweedy-tickets/artist/806156. Prices for the tickets are yet to be announced.

Le Ren joining Jeff Tweedy on tour

Joining Jeff Tweedy on tour will be Montreal-based singer-songwriter Lauren Spear, better known by her stage name Le Ren.

The singer studied bluegrass as a teenager on Bowen Island/Nex̱wlélex̱m, a small municipality on the Canadian west coast, before eventually settling into contemporary folk rock. Le Ren released her debut studio album, "Leftovers," in 2021.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is listed below:

May 19, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Vic Theatre

May 20, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Vic Theatre

June 21, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Made

June 23, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Made

June 24, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Made

June 25, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Made

June 28, 2023 – Washington, DC at The Atlantis

June 18, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Sheldon Concert Hall

July 19, 2023 – Salina, Kansas at Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

July 21, 2023 – Boulder, Colorado at Boulder Theatre

July 22, 2023 – Beaver Creek, Colorado at Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 23, 2023 – Grand Junction, Colorado at Avalon Theatre

July 25, 2023 – Boise, Idaho at Egyptian Theatre

July 26, 2023 – Sandpoint, Idaho at Panida Theater

July 28, 2023 – Carnation, Washington State at Timber! Festival

July 29, 2023 – Vernon, British Columbia at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

More about Jeff Tweedy and his music career

Jeff Tweedy was born on August 25, 1967, and his mother, JoAnn, bought him his first guitar when he was six years old. The singer started learning the guitar after an accident involving a bicycle when he was 12 years old.

Tweedy joined his first band, a rockabilly act known as The Plebes, in the early 80s. He pushed the group away from their original music style and towards eventually resulting in the band changing their name to Uncle Tupelo.

The band released their debut album, "No Depression," on June 21, 1990. The album became an independent hit, and the title of the album is considered to be synonymous with the alternative music genre.

After the break-up of Uncle Tupelo, Jeff Tweedy formed the band Wilco with John Stirratt, Max Johnston, and Ken Coomer. The singer has gained critical acclaim with the band's sixth studio album, "Sky Blue Sky," which was released on May 15, 2007. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Besides his work with Wilco, Jeff Tweedy is also known for his work with the groups Loose Fur and Golden Smog as well as White Denim and Tweedy. Jeff Tweedy has also worked with Mavis Staples on "You Are Not Alone," "One True Vine," and "If All I Was Was Black," released in 2010, 2013, and 2017 respectively.

