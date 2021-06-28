Jeff Wittek celebrates one-year anniversary of his crane accident with a wholesome message of appreciation 

Jeff Wittek shared a post that included four photos commemorating the first anniversary of his crane accident. In an Instagram post on June 26th, Wittek shared his recovery status compared to the injuries resulting from him impacting a crane.

On June 26th, 2020, for a stunt that was meant to be filmed for David Dobrik's YouTube video, Wittek and former members of the 'Vlog Squad' took turns swinging from a crane arm operated by Dobrik. As a result of the accident, Wittek's skull was shattered in nine places, along with torn ligaments in his leg, a broken foot, hip, and a shattered eye socket.

In a series on his YouTube channel titled 'Don't Try This At Home,' Wittek documented his journey to healing his body through countless surgeries while coming to terms with his mental health after the accident.

In his series, Wittek said that he "began to resent [David]" after the accident for the state that he was "abandoned" in.

“All [David] had to do was come check on me. Talk to me man to man in person."

The series featured graphic photos of his injuries, along with a video that showed the incident just before Wittek's impact with the crane.

Wittek stated that as a result of his eye socket reconstruction, he "almost lost [his] vision," and the first surgery left him with "double vision." However, he chose not to focus on the negative aspect.

Jeff Wittek's wholesome message on Instagram

Wittek first stated that he was grateful to "have the love and support from all of you." He also thanked the surgeons and specialists that "helped fix [him] up."

"I'm lucky I'm fortunate enough to get the treatment I did and most importantly have it covered by Dobrik LLC. as it should lol thanks dave. This past year has had its ups and downs but I wouldn't change a thing. I feel I have more of a purpose now than ever to be here on this planet and that is to inspire and help people overcome depression or anything it is you're going through. If I can do it any of you can!"

The photos show Wittek's healing process backward from the present day to immediately after the accident. The photos contain blood, and a sensitive graphic warning is set on his last photo.

Wittek's post gained 460k likes at the time of the article, with comments from fellow former 'Vlog Squad' member Todd Smith and Wittek's mother, Maria.

