Jeff Wittek denies supplying alcohol to Durte Dom's alleged sexual assault victim 

David Dobrik's vlog squad members have come under fire recently following the Durte Dom sexual assault allegations. Durte Dom and other members of the team stand accused of sexual coercion, forcing minors to consume alcohol, and rape by multiple victims.

Vlog squad member Jeff Wittek has since released a 20+ minute statement clarifying the extent of his involvement in the incident and how his version of events played out.

Jeff Wittek denies involvement in Durte Dom's scandal

In the 20 minute long statement, Jeff Wittek iterates that he and David Dobrik were both under the impression that the women involved in the threesome had consented to participate in the event.

Quoting the replies to Durte Dom's messages inviting the women to a threesome, Wittek states that the two of them were not aware of the reality of the situation until much later.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Vlog Squad's Jeff Wittek posts video titled "MY TRUTH" discussing night of David Dobrik's "3-some bit" where Durte Dom allegedly sexually assaulted a woman. Jeff denies buying alcohol, discusses Trisha Paytas's statements. pic.twitter.com/AqQNzEX1su — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 21, 2021

He also went on record to state that the claims by Trisha Paytas that he supplied the alcohol to the underage women to "loosen them up" were completely false. He stated that he's been in touch with Insider, who initially publicized the claims of one of the women involved on the night. He added that he had nothing to do with the alcohol supplied to them.

CLAP BACK: Vlog Squad’s Jeff Wittek responds to allegations the videos he removed from his channel yesterday had incriminating evidence. Jeff says “I deleted the episode with Dom after finding out what he did. He’s a r****t. It’s the same thing Netflix would do.” pic.twitter.com/nTDMfE4vXT — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 21, 2021

Wittek's attempts to clear his name from the Durte Dom incident has not convinced the internet. Users stated that Wittek's claims of not being involved are shaky as the victims and Trisha Paytas, who was a key witness, personally named him in the events that transpired.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Are we forgetting that the girls said Todd and Jeff asking them What alcohol they wanted — Haley (@haleyeill) March 21, 2021

Seems like a guy that would provide alcohol to underage girls — Matt (@Matt51933220) March 21, 2021

Jeff keeps denying this saying Trisha is lying but the girl who accused Dom literally named Jeff as one of the ones who supplied alcohol. Who is he kidding with this? — Cap'n Morgan (@Morgan_Saylor) March 21, 2021

the victim was throwing up and couldn’t walk right in front of all of them but they still view it as a consensual thing?? — Daisy (@DaisyFergie) March 21, 2021

according to insider he was there and was visible in a photo showing the victim couldn’t even stand upright on her own because of the alcohol. pic.twitter.com/f6G6cRd1pI — Daisy (@DaisyFergie) March 21, 2021

It is infuriating they are trying to discredit the reporter now. The parts of the phone call he played do not back up his conclusions at all. I hope people can see through what he is doing. — RealArgh (@ArghDoe) March 21, 2021

The VS are going to act like they didn't play any part, but they knew Dom was a predator prior to that night. Dom already had multiple SA allegations against him & they still gave him a platform & put girls in these situations with him fully aware that it sometimes ends up in SA. — Audrina (@xxAudrinaxx) March 21, 2021

As the situation is developing, more vlog squad members are coming forward to share their experiences in an effort to clear their name. Meanwhile, David Dobrik's sponsors have begun pulling out of deals with him following the Durte Dom accusations.

