Jeff Wittek tells Trisha Paytas to "go to the police" after she leaks personal DMs accusing him of 'threatening' her

Trisha Paytas shared direct messages from Jeff Wittek on both Twitter and Tiktok. In a TikTok post, which was uploaded to YouTube on June 29th, Trisha Paytas said they "woke up to this text message of Jeff Wittek threatening me."
In the messages, Jeff Wittek refers to Trisha Paytas' latest video titled "Jeff Wittek, Gabbie Hanna, Ethan Klein - ENEMIES #1." In the video, Paytas stated that Jeff Wittek "lost brain cells" after his crane accident in 2020.
Jeff Wittek's text read vaguely: "Poke away at my injury and it's gonna end really bad for everyone" and "I'm not going to have an internet "beef" with you."
"I posted a response to him talking about me on his podcast. Like, I talk about someone I expect a response, they are allowed to respond. This is the second time he's brought me up in a podcast so I responded. And the injury in question he says I'm poking fun at is something he made public and I wasn't poking fun at it. I was like, 'What do you expect, you don't have medics around and not licensed professionals when David Dobrik was driving the excavator?'"
Trisha continued to explain their video by stating that they thought Jeff was "cool." They then read the rest of the text messages, in which Jeff said: "Just giving a heads up."
Jeff Wittek's response to Trisha Paytas
Jeff Wittek responded negatively to Trisha Paytas' tweet explaining the same situation.
In Jeff Wittek's response, he told Paytas to "go to the police maybe they'll sit through your ten hours of videos."
Fans quickly responded to Wittek and were unhappy about the vague alleged threats to Trisha Paytas. Some users came to Jeff Wittek's defense, however, with one user stating that Jason Nash should "speak on the torment Trisha put him through."
Other users have replied directly to Trisha Paytas, with some stating that Paytas didn't understand the full complexity of Jeff Wittek's relationship with his injuries.
Neither Trisha Paytas nor Jeff Wittek have made any further comment on the situation as of now.
