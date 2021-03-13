Jennifer Lopez x Alex Rodriguez memes trend online after couple breaks off engagement amid rumored cheating scandal

One of entertainment's most notable power couples, J-Rod, the moniker given to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, has officially called off their two-year engagement.
After almost four years of togetherness, the couple has brought the curtain down on their glitzy relationship, the subject of extensive social media coverage for numerous tabloids and magazines.
According to Page Six, one of the first to break the news of the split, the couple had reportedly started to plan their wedding in early 2020, until the global pandemic disrupted their plans.
They also claimed that the split comes in the aftermath of A-Rod reportedly face timing "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy.
An official source was quoted as saying:
"The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it."
Despite Madison LeCroy denying these claims, it is believed that her association with Alex Rodriguez, popularly referred to as A-Rod, is what likely led the couple towards splitsville.
Moments after the news of their split went viral online, Twitter was abuzz with a barrage of reactions. Most of them were in the form of memes lamenting the break up of yet another celebrity couple.
J-Rod splits: Twitter responds with memes as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez part ways
In January, social media became rife with speculation after the reunion special for Bravo's "Southern Charm" exposed allegations of infidelity involving an "ex-MLB star" and cast member Madison LeCroy.
The actor claimed never to have met A-Rod in person, though she did admit to face timing him.
In a statement to Page Six in February, LeCroy clarified:
"I don't want anything bad for his family or mine. We are definitely innocent in this."
Interestingly, in a statement to US Weekly, her co-star Shep Rose alleged an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) signed between her and A-Rod.
As a result of the sudden split between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, fans took to social media to express themselves via a slew of memes:
Others also stated how Jennifer Lopez's former flame and "Gigli" co-star Ben Affleck is also currently single, hoping for a possible reunion:
While Alex Rodriguez was recently spotted, via social media, sitting on a yacht in Miami, Jennifer Lopez is currently shooting for her film "Shotgun Wedding" opposite Josh Duhamel in the Dominican Republic.