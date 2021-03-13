Jennifer Lopez x Alex Rodriguez memes trend online after couple breaks off engagement amid rumored cheating scandal

One of entertainment's most notable power couples, J-Rod, the moniker given to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, has officially called off their two-year engagement.

After almost four years of togetherness, the couple has brought the curtain down on their glitzy relationship, the subject of extensive social media coverage for numerous tabloids and magazines.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Up, Wedding Off!! https://t.co/7055SS5GsG — TMZ (@TMZ) March 12, 2021

According to Page Six, one of the first to break the news of the split, the couple had reportedly started to plan their wedding in early 2020, until the global pandemic disrupted their plans.

They also claimed that the split comes in the aftermath of A-Rod reportedly face timing "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy.

An official source was quoted as saying:

"The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it."

Despite Madison LeCroy denying these claims, it is believed that her association with Alex Rodriguez, popularly referred to as A-Rod, is what likely led the couple towards splitsville.

Moments after the news of their split went viral online, Twitter was abuzz with a barrage of reactions. Most of them were in the form of memes lamenting the break up of yet another celebrity couple.

J-Rod splits: Twitter responds with memes as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez part ways

In January, social media became rife with speculation after the reunion special for Bravo's "Southern Charm" exposed allegations of infidelity involving an "ex-MLB star" and cast member Madison LeCroy.

The actor claimed never to have met A-Rod in person, though she did admit to face timing him.

In a statement to Page Six in February, LeCroy clarified:

"I don't want anything bad for his family or mine. We are definitely innocent in this."

Interestingly, in a statement to US Weekly, her co-star Shep Rose alleged an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) signed between her and A-Rod.

As a result of the sudden split between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, fans took to social media to express themselves via a slew of memes:

My thoughts on JLo and ARod pic.twitter.com/xu4S02YxJR — Danielle Rand (@danielle_rand) March 12, 2021

It’s safe to say after breaking up with Arod, p diddy, Ben affleck, drake, and a background dancer there’s only one man left to rescue Jlo... pic.twitter.com/FEQbPQlpyH — 𝒥𝒶𝓎 𝐿𝑒’𝒞𝒶𝓅𝓇𝒾𝑜 (@Jay_LeCaprio) March 12, 2021

I know it’s not our business but I’m going to need an explanation from Jlo and Arod. pic.twitter.com/6eQVOQd6DC — Gabriel Pino (@Gabep_47) March 12, 2021

ARod and JLo breaking up?!?! Wait a damn minute!!! pic.twitter.com/BZgxaHprlt — Laine (@darkztrike) March 12, 2021

a world where jlo and kim k are single? pic.twitter.com/dE8eaCvar6 — maybe: trent (@maybe_trent) March 13, 2021

Pro athletes and rappers going to DM Jennifer Lopez after finding out that she and ARod broke up pic.twitter.com/BhG0sFHlII — Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 12, 2021

Jose Canseco hearing that JLo & Arod broke up pic.twitter.com/pznFCQPpHH — SideAction (@SideActionHQ) March 12, 2021

Arod cheated on Jlo with Madison LeCroy? pic.twitter.com/yA4rflTrtc — SF (@CptAmerica2021) March 12, 2021

Me waking up from a nap to find out about JLo and ARod. pic.twitter.com/AE3QPWBivr — The Metatron (@TheMetatron222) March 13, 2021

I just learned that JLo and ARod broke up. I officially no longer believe in love. pic.twitter.com/votRAfRs98 — Connie Strand (@connie_strand) March 12, 2021

#JLo and her engagement rings after her and #Arod ended their engagement. pic.twitter.com/arqwrcGF1V — Jordan Sarran (@JordanSarran) March 13, 2021

Marc Anthony after hearing JLo is back on the market.. pic.twitter.com/1QiQE0a5ka — lola larue (@La_Lola_Larue) March 13, 2021

Me hearing the AROD and JLO have broken up. Not gonna lie this one got me reeling! pic.twitter.com/GHnuhDwLo7 — Fatima Sy (@FatimaSees) March 12, 2021

"Jlo and ARod wont break up, she finally found the right one" pic.twitter.com/yS7KPlNxfO — Javy Torres (@bleepinjavy17) March 12, 2021

Drake texting JLo after hearing her and ARod fell through pic.twitter.com/ezb8IixgfA — Max (@maxbeats23) March 12, 2021

Me stepping to @JLo after finding out her and @ARod broke up pic.twitter.com/ozGPlcnr43 — cjsmithjr (@cjsmithjr3) March 13, 2021

Me just now checking the Twitter machine as I always do and finding out that Arod and J.Lo broke up pic.twitter.com/Z64U4Uc8zg — Carly Dossick (@DossickCarly) March 12, 2021

RIP supportive boyfriend Arod memes pic.twitter.com/FtgsXjSyCp — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) March 12, 2021

Me getting ready to shoot my shot at Jennifer Lopez after she and ARod broke up pic.twitter.com/SMHj1Iu2Tr — Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 12, 2021

How I’m pulling up on Jennifer Lopez after she and ARod broke up pic.twitter.com/OdkhQZTT2p — Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 12, 2021

The exact moment ARod knew he was done with JLo: pic.twitter.com/KciUkZR8a2 — EFRAIN (@TUENEMIGOEFRAIN) March 12, 2021

I'm just going to take this time to laugh at all you people that thought Jennifer Lopez and Arod was going to get married and live happily ever after pic.twitter.com/01ueyuzp8N — Cool Chris (@CoolChris_1) March 12, 2021

Jose Canseco watching this ARod breakup. pic.twitter.com/y3D3jI0ekC — Cyrus #D4L 🐶 (@Cyrus_CLE) March 12, 2021

she said arod i want u pic.twitter.com/baWSNGuNxY — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) March 12, 2021

ARod in the car right now thinking about Jennifer Lopez

pic.twitter.com/1eOcGMni2J — 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐲 ➐ (@MannyR___) March 12, 2021

Drake, diddy, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, Arod…that’s five stones right tf J Lo got planned pic.twitter.com/IG5IPQTzfx — i hate school (@brokentwitt3r) March 12, 2021

Others also stated how Jennifer Lopez's former flame and "Gigli" co-star Ben Affleck is also currently single, hoping for a possible reunion:

Hearing JLo and ARod broke up/ Realizing Ben Affleck is also single pic.twitter.com/o71MlNWcrk — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) March 12, 2021

Ben Affleck: SINGLE

JLO: Single



God bless the broken road that leads us to Gigli 2: More Gigli pic.twitter.com/CKew8lmoty — Kenjac (Team ‘Zilla) (@JackKennedy) March 12, 2021

Ben Affleck after knowing that JLo and ARod broke up: pic.twitter.com/o8xEFi7TPE — Lady_Gaga_Is_Fucking_Iconic! (@HarryTa42221978) March 12, 2021

me finding out about jlo and arod’s breakup and immediately coming up with a plan to get her back together with ben affleck pic.twitter.com/CcMuPaWSFa — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) March 12, 2021

society if single ben affleck and single jlo rekindle their 2002-2003 romance pic.twitter.com/GMqLV7nrS1 — bbqueen (@ngocbbuii) March 12, 2021

Ben Affleck when he sees JLO is single again pic.twitter.com/fG63IJ4veF — Carmelpunk 2077 (@Carmelcorn_pop) March 13, 2021

JLo is single again

Ben Affleck is single again

Bennifer 2.0 is coming???? pic.twitter.com/ualyNzTDR0 — PROTECT SOOJIN #FreeBritney (@perryduff285) March 12, 2021

So Jennifer Lopez is single...

and Ben Affleck is single ... pic.twitter.com/axh2BEger6 — Susan (@_persianbarbie) March 13, 2021

Jennifer Lopez broke it off with ARod. At the same time, Ben Affleck is single. Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/4r39AhzOHQ — Chris is still masking up for your safety (@wischofsky) March 12, 2021

While Alex Rodriguez was recently spotted, via social media, sitting on a yacht in Miami, Jennifer Lopez is currently shooting for her film "Shotgun Wedding" opposite Josh Duhamel in the Dominican Republic.