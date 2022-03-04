Jeon Mi-do's K-drama 'Thirty-Nine' criticized for romanticizing affairs, here's a breakdown of her relationship

Thirty-Nine, the JTBC show starring Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do, and Kim Ji-hyun in lead roles is being criticized for romanticizing extra-marital affairs. Fans believe that the relationship between Chan-young (Jeon Mi-do) and Jin-seok (Lee Mu-saeng) is inappropriate considering the latter is married with a child.

Factually speaking, however, the two are not in a romantic relationship at the moment. Yes, they are in love with each other but they do not have an affair. They care for each other and keep things platonic.

Fans react to portrayal of Chan-young and Jin-seok's relationship in Thirty-Nine

Many fans find the relationship between Chan-young and Jin-seok in Thirty-Nine problematic, especially since Jin-seok's wife is not interested in giving up on her husband. They even sympathize with the wife, and believe that she is a victim in this situation. While Chan-young being diagnosed as terminally ill is sad, fans are not ready to accept the romanticization of extra marital affairs.

Here are some of the reactions:

yuri ²⁵²¹⁺³⁹ @kdeurama_ #ThirtyNineEp6 I'll probably never hate her unless she does something out of the line. She's also a victim and she's actually handling things well. They're trying to make her look bad but the bad one here is jinseok and jinseok only. Let's not forget the HE in cheating I'll probably never hate her unless she does something out of the line. She's also a victim and she's actually handling things well. They're trying to make her look bad but the bad one here is jinseok and jinseok only. Let's not forget the HE in cheating 😌 #ThirtyNineEp6 https://t.co/lQpk3u5Jy7

TXT are my son's 💞 @Namjin_child @kdeurama_ This, it pisses me off that everyone hates his wife for being mad for the right reasons, like that is HER husband and everybody is making it seem like she is in the wrong @kdeurama_ This, it pisses me off that everyone hates his wife for being mad for the right reasons, like that is HER husband and everybody is making it seem like she is in the wrong

Jo Anne Ferrer @joanneferrer_ @Namjin_child @kdeurama_ Didn't she lie her way to get married to Jinseok? He wasn't even the one who got her pregnant. @Namjin_child @kdeurama_ Didn't she lie her way to get married to Jinseok? He wasn't even the one who got her pregnant.

yuri ²⁵²¹⁺³⁹ @kdeurama_ @whyweewhy right??? not being that child's dad doesn't give him a pass to cheat @whyweewhy right??? not being that child's dad doesn't give him a pass to cheat 💀

Divergent @Divergent_2592 @kdeurama_ @whyweewhy what? and just because the wife loves JS, does she has permission to lie? are you srsly okay with that by saying she hasn't done anything out of the line? If you are in JS shoes, will you not get angry for being lied, and not be able to marry the one you really love??? @kdeurama_ @whyweewhy what? and just because the wife loves JS, does she has permission to lie? are you srsly okay with that by saying she hasn't done anything out of the line? If you are in JS shoes, will you not get angry for being lied, and not be able to marry the one you really love???

🍒 lala☆ 🍓🌷 @songhwayaa they cute but im still conflicted and if jinseok wants to be with her can he pls get a proper divorce first and dont make her be the other woman for the rest of her life she doesnt deserve this

#ThirtyNineEp6

chanyoung looks so happy bc of jinseokthey cute but im still conflicted and if jinseok wants to be with her can he pls get a proper divorce first and dont make her be the other woman for the rest of her life she doesnt deserve this chanyoung looks so happy bc of jinseok 😭 they cute but im still conflicted and if jinseok wants to be with her can he pls get a proper divorce first and dont make her be the other woman for the rest of her life she doesnt deserve this 😭😭#ThirtyNineEp6https://t.co/rHDmzDdu6E

Happy Yoongi Week!! @always_Joan

#ThirtyNineEp6 ah ah . begging a married woman to let your friend have her husband for the night ?!!!! ah ah . begging a married woman to let your friend have her husband for the night ?!!!!#ThirtyNineEp6

KeN💗 @fwanciskennedy

-Cha Mi Jo



I'm not saying we should forget the right thing just to protect someone but sometimes, we cannot avoid a situation where we make this decision.🥺 🤧

#ThirtyNineEp6 "Conviction.Even if it meant putting aside ny conviction to always be honest, I had to protect them."-Cha Mi JoI'm not saying we should forget the right thing just to protect someone but sometimes, we cannot avoid a situation where we make this decision.🥺 "Conviction.Even if it meant putting aside ny conviction to always be honest, I had to protect them."-Cha Mi JoI'm not saying we should forget the right thing just to protect someone but sometimes, we cannot avoid a situation where we make this decision.🥺😭🤧#ThirtyNineEp6 https://t.co/zWTkiFUz8R

Why do Jin-seok and Chan-young continue their relationship in Thirty-Nine?

Thirty-Nine, in its sixth episode titled Conviction, saw Chan-young's friend and Jin-seok do their very best to ensure that she is well-taken care of. Her diagnosis of the terminal illness shocked all of them, especially Jin-seok.

This is because Jin-seok and Chan-young had been in love since the two were in their teens. They broke up when Jin-seok had to go abroad for his studies and at that time, he met a woman who he had a relationship with. However, he didn't have any intention of marrying her. Much after he ended the relationship, the woman turnde up pregnant and claimed that the child was his. He decided to take the responsibility for the child and the two got married.

Through all of this, Chan-young struggled to come to terms with her feelings for Jin-seok. She failed miserably and that was why she continued to be in touch with Jin-seok in Thirty-Nine.

They care for each other immensely and they do not have a physical affair. They do not have a physical relationship, and yet, the two are clearly unable to live without each other. So Chan-young's diagnosis is a huge shock to Jin-seok.

Incidentally, just before Chan-young revealed her diagnosis in Thirty-Nine, Jin-seok decided to ask his wife for a divorce. A truth that he had been living with all this while was that the baby, the one she had claimed to be his, was not his. Yet, Jin-seok decided to let it go because of the child who was not at fault for his mother's decision.

Jin-seok learned the truth four years after the child's birth and by then, he was in love with the little boy. He had been stuck in a hard place. It was only when Chan-young decided to draw a line in their relationship that he grasped the truth. He could not live without Chan-young in his life.

Amidst all of this in Thirty-Nine, the diagnosis only made Jin-seok's feelings for Chan-young intense. So not only did Jin-seok move out of his home, he informed his wife that he would fight with her for their son's custody because he was sick of the way she treated the child. He explained that she was not the mother that their son needed in his life and left her fuming.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan