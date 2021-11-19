×
Jessi and Sunmi to collaborate with Ed Sheeran for 'Shivers' remix

A promo still of upcoming remix featuring Ed Sheeran, Sunmi, and Jessi (Image via warner_music_kr/Twitter)
Modified Nov 19, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Warner Music Korea is preparing an exciting collaboration between artists Ed Sheeran, Jessi, and Sunmi. The three will work together on a remix version of Sheeran's popular track Shivers.

This song was originally released in October as part of Sheeran's latest album =. According to media reports, Jessi is expected to add a powerful hook to the track while Sunmi will lend her voice to the verses.

The remix track featuring Jessi and Sunmi will be released on November 24 at 6:00 pm KST.

🦋Ed Sheeran ‘Shivers’ with Jessi and SUNMI coming soon on Nov 24 6:00PM (KST)제시, 선미가 함께한 에드 시런의 "Shivers"가 11월 24일 오후 6시에 공개됩니다! 많관부많관부😘#EdSheeran #Shivers #Equals #에드시런 #Jessi #제시 #SUNMI #선미 @edsheeran @official_sunmi_ @OfficialPnation https://t.co/vEwUHZSfza

"Is this a cover or a collab?": Fans confused about the new version of Ed Sheeran's song

In reaction to Warner Music Korea's announcement, many fans asked if the upcoming track was a cover or a collaboration:

@Warner_Music_Kr @official_sunmi_ @edsheeran @OfficialPnation is this a cover or a collab with ed i’m so confused
@Warner_Music_Kr @official_sunmi_ @edsheeran @OfficialPnation Hold up !! I'm still recovering from cold blooded and you can't sit with me !!!
@Warner_Music_Kr @edsheeran @official_sunmi_ @OfficialPnation WHAT IS COVER OR A COLLAB ??? TELL ME LADIES 😭 SO ARE YA'LL THE ONES COLLABING ON MAMA STAGE TOO? 🤔😏
@Warner_Music_Kr @edsheeran @official_sunmi_ @OfficialPnation woah this is so unexpected but it’s gna be so good
@Warner_Music_Kr @edsheeran @official_sunmi_ @OfficialPnation this is the most random thing to happen
@Warner_Music_Kr @official_sunmi_ @edsheeran @OfficialPnation IS THIS A COVER OR A REMIX COLLAB?
@Warner_Music_Kr @official_sunmi_ @edsheeran @OfficialPnation is this a cover or a collab with ed sheeran ???
@Warner_Music_Kr @edsheeran @official_sunmi_ @OfficialPnation Please MV video !!!!!
@Warner_Music_Kr @official_sunmi_ @edsheeran @OfficialPnation ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/3pFrKuzwhS
Is this actually a real collab????? twitter.com/warner_music_k…
Omg?? So random but so good?I’m loving how kpop idols are getting recognition in western countries. Can you imagine Jessi becoming a huge star in America, where she was born?! I can’t wait twitter.com/warner_music_k…
This is so unexpected twitter.com/warner_music_k…
omg i just realized nov 24 will be a same d-day kind of situation again for hwasa and sunmi HAHAHAHHA QUEEN TINGZZZ twitter.com/Warner_Music_K…

Fans wanted more details regarding the collaboration between the three artists, and a few pointed out that the track meets the criteria for a collab. Ed Sheeran's involvement in the remix is also something that has left fans excited.

Jessi's fans also reacted to the announcement, with many stating that they are excited for this collaboration, especially considering how good the original song was.

Meanwhile, the artists are also busy with their individual projects. Ed Sheeran, for instance, is preparing for his performance at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Jessi, on the other hand, is working on multiple projects including Showterview with Jessi.

Fans of Jessi were worried when the star recently shared a picture of herself at a hospital. She also became subject of a scandal when it was speculated that Seo In-Young had got into a physical altercation with her.

However, Seo In-Young denied all the rumors. She explained that she had known Jessi as a child, and that they usually joked around.

Sunmi appeared as a judge on Girls Planet 999, and she is also expected to appear as a judge for JTBC show Sing Again 2.

