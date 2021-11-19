Jessi and Sunmi to collaborate with Ed Sheeran for 'Shivers' remix

Warner Music Korea is preparing an exciting collaboration between artists Ed Sheeran, Jessi, and Sunmi. The three will work together on a remix version of Sheeran's popular track Shivers.

This song was originally released in October as part of Sheeran's latest album =. According to media reports, Jessi is expected to add a powerful hook to the track while Sunmi will lend her voice to the verses.

The remix track featuring Jessi and Sunmi will be released on November 24 at 6:00 pm KST.

"Is this a cover or a collab?": Fans confused about the new version of Ed Sheeran's song

In reaction to Warner Music Korea's announcement, many fans asked if the upcoming track was a cover or a collaboration:

Fans wanted more details regarding the collaboration between the three artists, and a few pointed out that the track meets the criteria for a collab. Ed Sheeran's involvement in the remix is also something that has left fans excited.

Jessi's fans also reacted to the announcement, with many stating that they are excited for this collaboration, especially considering how good the original song was.

Meanwhile, the artists are also busy with their individual projects. Ed Sheeran, for instance, is preparing for his performance at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Jessi, on the other hand, is working on multiple projects including Showterview with Jessi.

Fans of Jessi were worried when the star recently shared a picture of herself at a hospital. She also became subject of a scandal when it was speculated that Seo In-Young had got into a physical altercation with her.

However, Seo In-Young denied all the rumors. She explained that she had known Jessi as a child, and that they usually joked around.

Sunmi appeared as a judge on Girls Planet 999, and she is also expected to appear as a judge for JTBC show Sing Again 2.

Edited by Siddharth Satish