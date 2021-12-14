Jirisan ending explained: Does Hyun Joo survive after Yi Kang identifies the killer?

Jirisan, one of the most expensive Korean shows to be produced in recent times, came to an end on December 12. The show premiered with a record-high viewership rating, but it has been a downhill journey for them ever since. The inconsistencies in the screenplay, along with the fragmented non-linear format of storytelling, put many audiences off of this show.

One of the main questions from the time that the show premiered was whether Hyun Joo (Ju Ji Hoon) would survive the injury that he sustained while tracking the serial killer who attacked people using Jirisan National Park as a cover. Before the final episode, audiences were left in the dark about how Hyun Joo walked like a ghost after falling into a coma.

Does Hyun Joo help Yi Kang find out the killer's identity in Jirisan?

There was no logical explanation for this supernatural occurring, and the show decided to solely concentrate on the murder mystery at its hand. This brings us to an important question. Why was it necessary to make Hyun Joo a living dead person? Without this inclusion, the show would have been extremely intriguing. Once audiences got over this big obstacle in storytelling, the show made more sense.

First, the cop who was the prime suspect in the case was attacked and left to die in Jirisan National Park. However, it was only Hyun Joo who realized the truth. As a ghost, he witnessed the attack on the police officer. That left only one other person. Sol, who is also a ranger and Hyun Joo's colleague, is the one who attacked and killed all the people that Hyun Joo had been investigating in Jirisan.

What happened to the Black Bridge Village in 1991 in Jirisan?

The people in Black Bridge Village had migrated to different villages around the Jirisan National Park or moved to the city to live their lives. However, things were not as simple as they seemed on the surface in Jirisan. Before the villagers migrated, they tried to convince Sol's father to sign away his ownership rights of his village so that a cable car could be constructed in Jirisan. He did not agree, and this resulted in an onslaught of attacks by the villagers. Three men even killed his wife, and Sol learned of all this when he was a young boy.

He was traumatized by everything done to his family in the past. He found an outlet to air his frustration by planning and executing the murders of villagers who had betrayed him and his family. Yi Kang (Gianna Jun) received hints and pointers from the ghost Hyun Joo which helped her find the truth.

Did Yi Kang save Hyun Joo in Jirisan?

Yi Kang figured out the truth in time and found the last clue that Hyun Joo had left before he disappeared. This is what saved Hyun Joo. However, the fact that he survived was only revealed towards the end. This time, it was also revealed that Yi Kang had healed completely from the accident, and she was able to get back to her job as a ranger for Jirisan National Park.

