Jirisan, episode 6: Hyun Jo finds out about Yi Kang's first love

Jirisan, episode 6's teasers made it seem as if this week's episode will reveal the truth behind Yi Kang (Gianna Jun) and Hyun Jo's (Ju Ji Hoon) accident on the Jirisan range. Instead, the show detailed the former's past.

Yi Kang seemed to have bad luck whenever Christmas came around. That was the reason why her colleagues and other rangers believed that she refused to get into the holiday spirit every year. Hyun Joo learned more in Jirisan, episode 6, when he worked with Yi Kang during a Christmas event in the past.

The show continued to flit between the past and present, but Jirisan, episode 6 in particular, spent ample time on Yi Kang's past.

Was Yi Kang's heart broken in the past in Jirisan, episode 6?

Jirisan, episode 6 introduced audiences to Yi Kang, who was a rebel. As a teenager, she claimed to be frustrated with the mountains and did not want to be anywhere near it. This time, her grandmother admitted her in a workshop for difficult teenagers where she met a boy who interested her.

Over the three days, her interest in the boy increased and it blossomed into love. However, they parted ways at the end of three days in Jirisan, episode 6. Her parting gift to him was a harsh slap on his back.

Years later, when Yi Kang managed to leave Jirisan behind and stayed in Seoul to take up CSATs, she met this boy again, who was now a young man. The two became friends and went as far as to go see the winter beach when Yi Kang was upset over her poor performance in the CSATs.

In fact, this boy had stolen money from the restaurant that the two of them worked at to buy the motorcycle. He later confessed that he did indeed steal from the cash counter at the restaurant.

The thing about this relationship, however, is that it was flimsy from the very beginning. The depth of Yi Kang's feelings were remarkable, but she never expressed her interest in Jirisan, episode 6. Instead, she met her first love years later and this time, a scandal about him was uncovered as breaking news.

While she became a ranger at Jirisan National Park, he chose to become a cop. When Hyun Jo worked with Yi Kang, he signed up as one of the visitors who came to Jirisan to pick up a lost item.

Yi Kang realized this the moment she saw his name on the visitor's log. What she hadn't expected was to become embroiled in a sting operation. This man had planned to reveal the truth about all the fake accusations made against him. He wanted to prove himself innocent, and trapped the deplorable culprits at Jirisan.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In Jirisan, episode 6, audiences saw how Yi Kang was hurt because of this operation, however, this was not the same incident that put Hyun Jo in a coma and restricted her to a wheelchair.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul