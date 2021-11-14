Jirisan, episode 7: Hyun Jo's existence continues to be a mystery as show grapples past and present

Jirisan, episode 7 took audiences on a ride to the present where Yi Kang (Gianna Jun) is hard at work to figure out who left the clues to missing people's location in Jirisan National Park. It was earlier revealed that the technique used to present the clues was something that only Hyun Joo (Ju Ji Hoon) and Yi Kang were familiar with.

However, Hyun Joo is currently in a coma after an accident. So how could he possibly communicate with her? This question was left unanswered in Jirisan, episode 7 as well.

Jirisan, episode 7 drags on, using wildfire to push the plot

Jirisan is one of the most expensive shows to be made. The first episode garnered record-breaking viewership, but as Jirisan, episode 7 continued to unfurl, there was not much to be said about the plot.

One of the most important plot points is Hyun Joo's existence in Jirisan National Park despite his coma. He has no corporal form, but sometimes, people who visit the national park see this form wearing a ranger uniform.

With every new episode, it feels as if Jirisan is a flight that took off with a zing but has no fuel left for the flight. The landing has been poor. It is like a trek with no end in sight. As the show dragged on without an explanation or a hint about the logic behind Hyun Joo's paranormal existence, the sheen wore off.

How long can the audience continue on this journey before getting tired of the haphazard proceedings of the show?

In Jirisan, episode 7, Lee Da Won (Go Min Si) was on another mission handed to her by Yi Kang. After witnessing the unbelievable scene of twigs and pebbles moving by itself, she decided to help Yi Kang figure out what happened in Jirisan.

At the beginning of Jirisan, episode 7, however, she was shocked to see a strange form appear in front of her just as Yi Kang continued to keep in touch with her over the radio. Yi Kang followed Da Won's steps with the help of a drone.

For a moment, though, this did not work and she was unable to reach Da Won as well. Hyun Joo appeared during this timeframe. It looked like he was real, but that was not the case.

This strange form had tried to reach out, tough the radio and communicate with Yi Kang as well. However, when this form was unable to touch the radio, the frustration was palpable. This frustration seemed to cause damage to the corporal form of Hyun Joo, who was in a coma in the hospital.

Jirisan, episode 7 also delved more into the past and this time, it took the audience back to a time when a wildfire had spread at the national park. Hyun Joo had foreseen this, but he was not sure of the starting point of the fire.

The clues that he had seen in his vision in Jirisan, episode 7, indicated that the killer who had planned the other murders in the past was still at large.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

