JJJJound, the Montreal-based design studio, has teamed up once again with New Balance, the popular fashion brand, for a fresh reiteration of the 2002R sneaker silhouette for Fall/Winter 2023.

This collaboration is coming months after the two brands dropped the NB991S sneakers on February 17. The brands have an impressive profile of internationally acclaimed sneaker collaborations, including the 992 sneakers, the 990v4 sneakers, and the 990V3.

The JJJJound x New Balance 2002R "Storm Blue" is set to release on October 26 exclusively on the JJJJound website for a price tag of $170.

The JJJJound x New Balance 2002R "Storm Blue" is a stylish blend of cool-toned colors

The new iteration of the 2002R is an artful combination of mesh, pigskin suede, and leather. The sneakers are a contemporary blend of cool colors with swathes of blue and greys accentuated by the "N" logo in black, setting off an artful contrast against the predominantly grey sneakers.

The JJJJound x New Balance 2002R "Storm Blue" sneakers (Image via New Balance)

The soles are dressed in white, off-white, translucent black, grey, and black with the outsole extended towards the toecap in a trendy design.

A closer look at the soles of the JJJJound x New Balance 2002R "Storm Blue" sneakers (Image via New Balance)

JJJJound logos are stamped on the waist, tongue, and inside the sneakers. Underneath the sneakers, the shoe soles are set in an impressive patchwork of patterns, with the cushioning unit complementing the overlay.

A closer look at the new sneakers (Image via New Balance)

The shoes also come in a sleek white shoe box that has the brands' logos embossed in glossy gold.

A closer look at the shoe box (Image via New Balance)

JJJJhound and New Balance's history of collaborations

Both brands produced their first sneakers together as far back as 2018. Their first brainchild was the 990v3, which featured a mix of sandy and earthy brown hues punctuated by crisp touches of off-white and bright silver. The sneakers were released as a shock drop, and only a few sneakerheads were able to lay hands on them.

Following the positive reception of the 990v3, the brands made a comeback in 2020 with two subtle retakes of the 992 silhouette - the brown and green colorways. The brown was released on July 24, 2020, while the green made its debut on July 31, 2020. As with their predecessors, the two colorways quickly disappeared off global shelves due to the buzz the two brands had generated.

The brands returned again in 2021 with the fourth model of the 990 series. Dressed in navy and black nubuck, and combined with a mesh upper, the sneakers are a fusion of texture and style. The sneakers featured more advanced quality than the previous ones, with 3M-flecked elastic laces for high performance.

In 2022, JJJJound gave a second retouch to New Balance 990v3, raising the anticipation of sneakerheads. Just three months after the release of the remixed 990v3, the brands released another take on the 990v3.

This time around, the beloved silhouette was dressed in an earthy mix of brown and black and marked the fifth collaboration between the brands. In February, JJJJound released its gorgeous remake of New Balance 991 sneakers, which sold out quickly.

A collage of some sneakers produced by the brands over the years (Image via New Balance)

Now, mark your calendars for October 26 to snag the latest colorway of the 2002R silhouette when they hit the shelves.