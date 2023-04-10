 Jodeci Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Jodeci has announced a new tour, titled the Summer Bloc Party, which is scheduled to take place sometime this year. The exact dates for the tour will be revealed in a later announcement by the group.

The group announced the tour, which will feature performances by the SWV as well as Dru Hill, via a post on their official Instagram page on April 9, 2023:

Readers are advised to sign up for the official membership at https://www.summerblockpartytour.com on or after April 24, 2023, to gain access to the presale for the tour. General tickets for the tour will be available from April 28, 2023.

SWV, Dru Hill to join Jodeci on tour

Jodeci has announced two acts as guest performers on the tour, which is being sponsored by Live Nation Urban, with more to be announced later. The first of the acts is the veteran R&B trio from New York SWV, which was formed as a collaboration between Cheryl "Coko" Gamble and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons, who later recruited Tamara "Taj" Johnson to form the trio.

The group rose to prominence with their debut studio album, It's About Time, which was released on October 27, 1992. The album peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 7 on the New Zealand album charts.

The second act on the tour will be R&B group Dru Hill from Baltimore, Maryland, which was formed as a collaboration between the members, who were workers at a local fudge factory, where they started a tradition of singing, before eventually making their way into the professional music space after signing on with Island Records.

The group had commercial success with their second album, Enter the Dru, which was released on October 27, 1998. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as number 11 on the Canadian album chart.

Tracing Jodeci and their music career

Jodeci is an R&B group that was formed in 1989 in Charlotte, North Carolina as a collaboration between DeVanté Swing, Mr. Dalvin, K-Ci, and JoJo, after the band members had played as part of different gospel music groups.

The group released their first studio album, Forever My Lady, after signing on to Uptown Records with a 29-song demo tape. The album peaked at number 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In an exclusive interview with Soul Culture, band member Mr. Dalvin said the following regarding the making of the album:

"The last version of the album that was released only took us a week to finish because we had already written the songs. It was about getting our sounds right because the vocals were already done."

The songwriter continued:

"It was us going back in the studio recreating the beats and the melodies... Most of the songs were written before we left North Carolina. My brother was 16 and I was 14 when we wrote the songs..."

The band followed the first album up with a second album, Diary of a Mad Band, which was a huge commercial success after its release on December 21, 1993. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Jodeci achieved critical acclaim with their third studio album, The Show, the After Party, the Hotel, which was released on July 18, 1995. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 4 on the UK album chart.

