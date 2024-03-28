Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson reflect on life after The Bachelor 

The Bachelor season 28 wrapped up after its final episode aired on Monday, March 25, 2024. In the finale, Joey Graziadei got on one knee and proposed to Kelsey Anderson. Now that the couple is officially engaged, fans want to know what they have been up to since filming for The Bachelor ended.

After The Final Rose concluded Joey's emotional journey when one of his former love prospects, Daisy Kent, decided to leave the show on her own. During her last date with Joey, she realized he would choose Kelsey as his lifelong partner. Daisy broke up with Joey on good terms and wished the engaged couple a great life ahead.

The Bachelor stars Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson answered fan questions in a March 27, 2024 interview with PEOPLE, where they also revealed potential plans to move to New York City and disclosed they went to couple's therapy.

Joey and Kelsey reveal post-engagement plans after The Bachelor finale

After The Bachelor finale ended, Joey and Kelsey were excited to be a couple off-camera and navigate their relationship in the real world. However, since the show was still airing, they had to keep their engagement a secret, so that this season wouldn't get spoiled for Bachelor Nation fans.

Joey and Kelsey revealed they had changed each other's names as false ones on their phones so no one would find out they were engaged. Kelsey used Faine C. - a made-up spelling for fiancé - instead of saving Joey's name as his. However, even though they tried their best to conceal the final The Bachelor results, the Bachelor Nation viewers put clues together from their Instagram stories.

Joey was impressed at the viewers and how they figured out Kelsey was visiting him, in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight on March 27, 2024, he said:

"We tried our best. I was in front of a white wall. She went outside. We are shocked that they put two and two together. We will never underestimate them ever again."

Additionally, Joey and Kelsey had to spend some time apart after the filming wrapped up, which they said impacted their relationship. They added that they opted for couple's therapy to work on communication despite the distance.

Joey stated that the therapy sessions helped him and Kelsey learn more about each other:

“Even though this time has not been the easiest — because who would want to be apart from someone when they get engaged? — I think it's going to help us in the future.”

When asked about their wedding plans in an interview with PEOPLE, The Bachelor couple said they intended to move to New York City, but have no rush when it comes to tying the knot:

"We want to promise our lives together, but we don't want to rush it. It's time now to enjoy this. We have the rest of our lives to celebrate it. We're going to take it day by day and just enjoy this time," Joey said.

After a small engagement party at Kelsey's home in New Orleans, Joey and Kelsey revealed their plans of being in the Big Apple for "a year or two."

Kelsey also told PEOPLE that she is in no rush to get married, as the couple plans on staying engaged for two to three years, getting to know each other more before marrying.

“I honestly don't know what I want my wedding to look like. I definitely want all my close friends and family there. I think I want a very timeless wedding, but where? Not sure. I guess we're going to have to figure that out.”

To see Joey and Kelsey Anderson's journey on the ABC show, stream season 28 exclusively on Hulu and other streaming platforms.