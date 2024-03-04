John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu's net worth: Fortune explored as popular Nollywood actor dies aged 62

John Okafor, the Nigerian actor and comedian, best known for his role as the titular character in the film Mr Ibu died on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the age of 62.

The comic was a prominent figure in Nollywood (the Nigerian film industry) and his career spanned more than two decades. He reportedly accumulated a net worth of $4.2 million, making him one of the richest comic actors in Nigeria, according to The Quest Times.

As per BBC, the Actors Guild of Nigeria President Emeka Rollas mentioned that Okafor died after suffering a cardiac arrest and said:

"I announce with [a] deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn't make it."

John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, was born on October 17, 1961, in Nkanu West, Nigeria. He was reportedly the eldest of eight children. His father was a farmer, and his mother, was a trader, as per The Nigerian Daily Post.

The comedian first set foot in the film industry in 1973 as one of the camera crew members and worked behind the scenes on a few projects. It was not until 1992, that John Okafor decided to pursue acting.

Two decades later, he became one of the richest actors in Nollywood, with a net worth of $4.2 million, owing to his work in the film industry, as per The Quest Times. He has appeared in over 200 Nollywood films including those from the Mr Ibu series.

The actor reportedly navigated through several ups and downs in his life. He shifted to Sapele after his father died in 1974. Okafor stayed with his brother after completing elementary school and took on several jobs to put himself through school, as per Premium Times Nigeria.

The actor reportedly waited tables and was also a security guard for a while. He ventured into photography and also worked as a hairstylist, as per The Quest Times. John Okafor took on acting in 1992, playing minor roles in films. His big break came in 2004 with the film Mr Ibu.

The movie succeeded nationwide and he won an Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Comic Actor in Nigeria in 2005, as per BBC. He also appeared in several other projects including Mr Ibu in London, Police Recruit, 9 Wives, Ibu in Prison, Keziah, Mr Ibu and His Son, and Coffin Producers.

John Okafor had a short music career as well in the early 2000s. He released two hit songs including This Girl in 2002 and Don You Know in 2004, as per Times Now.

The actor also launched the Mr. Ibu Foundation. The non-profit organization helps underprivileged youth with educational and vocational training.

He reportedly passed away at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos state on March 2, 2024, after suffering a heart attack, as per Times Now. The publication reported that he is survived by his wife Stella Maris Okafor and three children Emmanuel Mandela Okafor, Chelsea Okafor, and Jay Jay Okafor.

Several prominent Nigerian figures and fans took to social media to pay tribute to John Okafor after the news of his death surfaced online.