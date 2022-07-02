Johnny Depp new tattoo meaning explained as actor gets inked a month after winning defamation trial

Johnny Depp has reportedly got a new tattoo in the wake of winning his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. According to Norwegian website VG, the actor inked a broken arrow "on the underside of his wrist."

The publication mentioned that the tattoo was designed by Oslo's Attitude Tattoo Studio artists Aleksander Stubberud Aas, Jonathan Herrera, and Tomas Kidane. The process reportedly took six hours to complete. It noted that Depp's tattoo signifies "a new start and new hope" after "burying the battle ax."

Tattoo artist Aleksander Aas mentioned that the artists were delighted with the opportunity and shared that he saw a "little Jack Sparrow" in Depp.

"The artists who did it were super happy to have the opportunity. I could see a little Jack Sparrow in him. Some attitudes, a few sounds, and his motor skills were quite similar often."

He also noted that Depp was humble and down to earth:

"He was very down to earth... It's a little weird to say down to earth type about Johnny Depp somehow. It's very buzzing. But you sit there and talk, you do not think so much that it's f***ing Johnny Depp. He was a very laid back type, there was no stress and everything worked out."

Aas also revealed how he and his colleagues were welcomed by the Pirates of the Caribbean star:

“It was a good atmosphere. They sat on the balcony, played music and relaxed. We were taken out there and greeted them.”

Jerrie Depp @JerrieDepp



#JusticeForJohnnyDepp

#NeverFearTruth New video of #JohnnyDepp in Oslo, Norway and got a new tattoo of a broken arrow tattooed that symbolizes new hope, on his wrist when Norwegian tattoo artists were allowed to get close to the superstar at the Grand Hotel. New video of #JohnnyDepp in Oslo, Norway and got a new tattoo of a broken arrow tattooed that symbolizes new hope, on his wrist when Norwegian tattoo artists were allowed to get close to the superstar at the Grand Hotel.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp#NeverFearTruth https://t.co/uJgINrSyX2

As per the report, the tattoo artists did not discuss Johnny Depp's sensational legal battle against Amber Heard at any point during the session. The report reads:

“On the other hand, they talked about a lot of other things. Tattoo artist Tomas sat with Depp almost all the way while the 59-year-old told stories about art, music, film and much more."

It continues:

“He told about his guitars, why he started with music. He told about how it felt to be frozen out of Hollywood for six years and all that, but now it was ‘back to business’ again. It was really boy talk, all sorts of strange things imaginable.”

The news of Johnny Depp's new tattoo comes after the actor was awarded $8.35 million by a seven-body jury at the Fairfax County court after winning all the claims in his defamation lawsuit.

Fans react to Johnny Depp's new broken arrow tattoo

Johnny Depp found himself on the Twitter trending page after being photographed with a new tattoo. As the images surfaced online, several fans took to social media to analyze the meaning of Depp's tattoo and discuss his new ink.

Johnny Depp Spanish Crew @jdepps_crew



#JohnnyDepp #tattoo Meaning of the broken arrow: This design does not represent negative things, quite the opposite. It is the representation of peace and to symbolize that you are in harmony with yourself. It is often chosen to symbolize the end of a difficult period. 🤍 Meaning of the broken arrow: This design does not represent negative things, quite the opposite. It is the representation of peace and to symbolize that you are in harmony with yourself. It is often chosen to symbolize the end of a difficult period. 🤍#JohnnyDepp #tattoo https://t.co/vUyTlVR2XR

tfaw @wikner_tilda @JerrieDepp When depicted broken into two or many pieces, the arrow tattoo becomes a symbol of peace, reconciliation, and a new chapter, as though a time of conflict is coming to an end and a person is laying down their weapon with the goal of moving on toward more peaceful times. @JerrieDepp When depicted broken into two or many pieces, the arrow tattoo becomes a symbol of peace, reconciliation, and a new chapter, as though a time of conflict is coming to an end and a person is laying down their weapon with the goal of moving on toward more peaceful times. ❤️

IFOD @ifod_net Johnny got a new tattoo on his wrist while in Norway last week 🖤🤍 ‘The BROKEN ARROW symbolizes..burying the battle, a new start, and a new hope’. #JohnnyDepp Johnny got a new tattoo on his wrist while in Norway last week 🖤🤍 ‘The BROKEN ARROW symbolizes..burying the battle, a new start, and a new hope’. #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/i2jRHemxCG

molly is seeing hv in 357 ! @deppshollows johnny depp’s newest tattoo is a broken arrow. this represents the idea of "burying the hatchet or putting aside a quarrel for the greater good, whether that be the self or an external element." johnny depp’s newest tattoo is a broken arrow. this represents the idea of "burying the hatchet or putting aside a quarrel for the greater good, whether that be the self or an external element." https://t.co/EC4d9tEMkB

𝐀𝐲𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚 @srkxdepp ‍ Johnny Depp got a new tattoo - a broken arrow that symbolises new hope 🥹 Johnny Depp got a new tattoo - a broken arrow that symbolises new hope 🥹❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/d8KlUB4jFd

Jen 🏴‍☠️ ⚔ 🏴‍☠️ @No_Reason_Jenz Johnny Depp getting a broken arrow tattooed that symbolizes new hope, on his wrist in The Grand Hotel in Oslo, Norway Johnny Depp getting a broken arrow tattooed that symbolizes new hope, on his wrist in The Grand Hotel in Oslo, Norway https://t.co/1CZ7baYoxE

For Johnny ⚖️PLATOON @Platoon19792

Johnny Depp moving on, he got a new tattoo, a broken arrow that represents a new beginning. She started the war, he fought back, he won the battle, the battle is over for him and time for him to move on.

#JOHNNYDEPPWINS Johnny Depp moving on, he got a new tattoo, a broken arrow that represents a new beginning. She started the war, he fought back, he won the battle, the battle is over for him and time for him to move on. +Johnny Depp moving on, he got a new tattoo, a broken arrow that represents a new beginning. She started the war, he fought back, he won the battle, the battle is over for him and time for him to move on. ❤️#JOHNNYDEPPWINS https://t.co/fC85ZAcG2H

Jen 🏴‍☠️ ⚔ 🏴‍☠️ @No_Reason_Jenz Johnny Depp got a broken arrow tattooed that symbolizes new hope, on his wrist while he was in Norway by tattoo artists from Attitude Tattoo Studio in Oslo.... Johnny Depp got a broken arrow tattooed that symbolizes new hope, on his wrist while he was in Norway by tattoo artists from Attitude Tattoo Studio in Oslo.... https://t.co/HBiLcTExa7

Rain #JohnnyDeppForever @irem_yagmur_

The Broken Arrow:

Burying the battle, a new start, a new hope. 🥰

#JohnnyDepp Johnny's new tattoo... My heartThe Broken Arrow:Burying the battle, a new start, a new hope. 🥰 Johnny's new tattoo... My heart ❤️😍The Broken Arrow:Burying the battle, a new start, a new hope. 🥰#JohnnyDepp https://t.co/eL1a5Oa6K4

Depp has long been known to get tattoos depicting his personal life stories, essentially using his body as a canvas. He reportedly has around 38 tattoos in total.

When did Johnny Depp get his first tattoo?

Depp has a total of 38 tattoos (Image via Getty Images)

Johnny Depp's first tattoo is an image symbolizing the Cherokee Tribe on his right arm. He got the tattoo when he was 17 years old as a tribute to his Indian heritage and dedicated it to his great-grandmother who was a Cherokee.

The actor has several other personal tattoos inked across his body. He has tattooed his mother's name, "Betty Sue," on his left arm, and also has her portrait inked on his left forearm.

Another inked portrait crafted on Depp's right forearm is that of his grandfather. One of his most popular tattoos, "Winona Forever," was dedicated to his former fiancee Winona Ryder, which he changed to "Wino Forever" after their break-up.

Depp also tattooed Amber Heard's nickname, "Slim," over his four knuckles during their relationship, but changed it to "Scum" followed by "Scam" after their divorce.

The actor also has tattoos dedicated to his children Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp, as well as their mother and his former partner Vanessa Paradis.

