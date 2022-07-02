Johnny Depp new tattoo meaning explained as actor gets inked a month after winning defamation trial

Johnny Depp has reportedly got a new tattoo in the wake of winning his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. According to Norwegian website VG, the actor inked a broken arrow "on the underside of his wrist."
The publication mentioned that the tattoo was designed by Oslo's Attitude Tattoo Studio artists Aleksander Stubberud Aas, Jonathan Herrera, and Tomas Kidane. The process reportedly took six hours to complete. It noted that Depp's tattoo signifies "a new start and new hope" after "burying the battle ax."
Tattoo artist Aleksander Aas mentioned that the artists were delighted with the opportunity and shared that he saw a "little Jack Sparrow" in Depp.
"The artists who did it were super happy to have the opportunity. I could see a little Jack Sparrow in him. Some attitudes, a few sounds, and his motor skills were quite similar often."
He also noted that Depp was humble and down to earth:
"He was very down to earth... It's a little weird to say down to earth type about Johnny Depp somehow. It's very buzzing. But you sit there and talk, you do not think so much that it's f***ing Johnny Depp. He was a very laid back type, there was no stress and everything worked out."
Aas also revealed how he and his colleagues were welcomed by the Pirates of the Caribbean star:
“It was a good atmosphere. They sat on the balcony, played music and relaxed. We were taken out there and greeted them.”
As per the report, the tattoo artists did not discuss Johnny Depp's sensational legal battle against Amber Heard at any point during the session. The report reads:
“On the other hand, they talked about a lot of other things. Tattoo artist Tomas sat with Depp almost all the way while the 59-year-old told stories about art, music, film and much more."
It continues:
“He told about his guitars, why he started with music. He told about how it felt to be frozen out of Hollywood for six years and all that, but now it was ‘back to business’ again. It was really boy talk, all sorts of strange things imaginable.”
The news of Johnny Depp's new tattoo comes after the actor was awarded $8.35 million by a seven-body jury at the Fairfax County court after winning all the claims in his defamation lawsuit.
Fans react to Johnny Depp's new broken arrow tattoo
Johnny Depp found himself on the Twitter trending page after being photographed with a new tattoo. As the images surfaced online, several fans took to social media to analyze the meaning of Depp's tattoo and discuss his new ink.
Depp has long been known to get tattoos depicting his personal life stories, essentially using his body as a canvas. He reportedly has around 38 tattoos in total.
When did Johnny Depp get his first tattoo?
Johnny Depp's first tattoo is an image symbolizing the Cherokee Tribe on his right arm. He got the tattoo when he was 17 years old as a tribute to his Indian heritage and dedicated it to his great-grandmother who was a Cherokee.
The actor has several other personal tattoos inked across his body. He has tattooed his mother's name, "Betty Sue," on his left arm, and also has her portrait inked on his left forearm.
Another inked portrait crafted on Depp's right forearm is that of his grandfather. One of his most popular tattoos, "Winona Forever," was dedicated to his former fiancee Winona Ryder, which he changed to "Wino Forever" after their break-up.
Depp also tattooed Amber Heard's nickname, "Slim," over his four knuckles during their relationship, but changed it to "Scum" followed by "Scam" after their divorce.
The actor also has tattoos dedicated to his children Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp, as well as their mother and his former partner Vanessa Paradis.