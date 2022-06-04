Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial wristbands: Where to buy, price, and everything to know about the accessory 

The six-week-long explosive trial of Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard has finally reached a verdict, but the hype is far from over. Fans are now shelling out large sums of cash to be partakers of the historical event.

A few weeks ago, Heard and Depp went head-to-head in a defamation lawsuit and trial that made headlines and reigned supreme on social media. During this time, passionate fans made it to the Fairfax County, Virginia, courtroom to witness the trial firsthand. Now that the dust is gradually settling, many have taken to e-commerce sites to auction off-court wristbands, and the price tags come in pretty large figures.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial wristbands are proving to be popular

It is safe to say that the former couple’s trial represents a pivotal moment in pop culture. During the legal procession, fans waited in long lines every day to purchase the 100 wristbands sold at the court. Often screaming matches would break out as they clamored for access bands.

Currently, fans who bought the trial wristbands have decided to make big bucks from selling them off. What’s more fascinating is the ready market for these pre-owned bands, as people are still excited about all the drama that unfolded amid the trial. Sellers put up the paper wristbands on eBay, letting the public bid on three to four-figure price tags.

The wristbands come in varying colors with a price range of hundreds to thousands of dollars. Reports show that a blue band put up on eBay carried a $5000 price tag while an orange band was pegged at $500. The description on the orange band reads:

“This is a wristband that was used to enter one of the last days of the Johnny Depp Trial on Thursday, May 26, 2022. It is number 77 for number 77 in line to enter the courtroom. This wristband is priceless in that the trial is a part of pop culture history. I am willing to negotiate.”

The verdict from Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court drama started on April 11 and lasted for six weeks. During this period, both parties butted heads amid a series of revelations and evidence. Lawyers Camille Vasquez and Ellaine Bredehoft were also in the thick of it.

Ultimately, the judge presiding over the case gave a verdict on June 1, naming Depp the lawsuit's winner. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor initially demanded $50 million in damages due to an op-ed that Heard penned in 2018 about domestic violence.

Although she did not mention him in the piece, Depp claimed that it caused damage to his image and career. He was awarded $15 million, while Heard, who countersued for $100 million, for $2 million.

The breakdown of the star actor's remuneration includes $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, Virginia law for punitive damages states that the payment cannot exceed $350,000. So Depp expects $10.35 million in compensation.

