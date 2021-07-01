Jonathan Taylor Thomas Now: Fans react as "Home Improvement" star looks unrecognizable in rare public appearance

Popular actor and director Jonathan Taylor Thomas was recently spotted sporting a new look after eight years. The 39-year-old actor was seen walking his dogs in California and sources say he was unrecognizable.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas was wearing jeans, a hoodie, and a baseball cap, along with a pair of sunglasses and a black colored face mask.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas is well-known for portraying the role of Randy Taylor in Home Improvement and voicing young Simba in Disney’s 1994 animated film, The Lion King.

Twitter reacts to Jonathan Taylor Thomas' new look

Social networking site Twitter has started to flood with people's reactions after the new look of Jonathan Taylor Thomas went viral.

the 90's kid in me is very unnerved that this is jonathan taylor thomas. pic.twitter.com/oq5SvTuQx5 — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) July 1, 2021

'Home Improvement' heartthrob Jonathan Taylor Thomas has been photographed for the first time in nearly 8 years. https://t.co/CXAjRzGrDl — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 1, 2021

Once a heartbreaker, always a heartbreaker. Jonathan Taylor Thomas, best known for his roles on Home Improvement, Wild America and more hits from the 90s and early 2000s, was spotted in Hollywood on June 20, photographed for the first time in nearly eight years. "Us Weekly". pic.twitter.com/fVzcrUtAOW — Pérez Hilton Latinoamérica (@19_comunidad) July 1, 2021

Who remembers Jonathan Taylor Thomas. This is him recently. My celebrity crush even now pic.twitter.com/LcfwdI23in — freebritneyspears (@freebritneyspe3) June 30, 2021

So, apparently this is Jonathan Taylor Thomas … but I have questions. I also feel VERY old. pic.twitter.com/a67Nq46vbY — ⭐️ANTIFA Ate My Homework!⭐️ (@hopelesslibtard) July 1, 2021

Jonathan Taylor Thomas is so unrecognizable!!! pic.twitter.com/HfZC7KN7H3 — Andrew (@TheRealAndrew_) July 1, 2021

The best thing I've written in a while. https://t.co/ciXsa62tHG — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) June 30, 2021

I'm always sceptical of sharing pap pics but I saw new Jonathan Taylor Thomas pics and had to post! We haven't seen him in YEARS! pic.twitter.com/xotpcrNNod — Michelle Benson (@michelleRbenson) July 1, 2021

#HomeImprovement star Jonathan Taylor Thomas was just photographed for the first time in nearly eight years. See the pics: https://t.co/EcZNns3x0D — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 30, 2021

Jonathan Taylor Thomas has not yet given his reaction to any of these tweets.

The journey of Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Jonathan Taylor Thomas made his television debut in 1990, playing the role of Kevin Brady on The Bradys.

Thomas was cast as Randy Taylor on ABC’s sitcom Home Improvement and was a part of the show until his teenage years. He left the show in 1998 to continue his academics.

Thomas appeared in a guest role in another ABC sitcom, 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, and played a major role in WB’s Smallville. He then appeared in the high school detective drama Veronica Mars and on The E! True Hollywood Story’s episode on Home Improvement.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas made a guest appearance on the second, third and fourth season of his third ABC sitcom, Last Man Standing.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas has appeared in many live-action films. This includes three Disney films and adaptations of The Adventures of Pinocchio, Wild America, Speedway Junky, and Walking Across Egypt.

Thomas has won many awards for his performances in Home Improvement, The Adventures of Pinocchio, The Lion King, and Tom and Huck.

