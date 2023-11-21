Jordan Legacy 312 “Arctic Blue” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Legacy 312 “Arctic Blue” sneakers are creating waves in the sneaker community, thanks to their unique design and association with renowned designer Don C. This model represents a harmonious combo of Michael Jordan’s first three signature sneakers, effectively bridging the gap between classic performance and contemporary style.

Introduced in 2018, this hybrid design has become a staple in Brand Jordan’s offerings, reviving 1980s sneaker nostalgia with a modern twist.

As winter approaches, the “Jordan Legacy 312” silhouette emerges in a timely “White/Arctic Blue” colorway. This new edition reflects the season's color palette, although it is not specifically designed for harsh winter conditions.

The sneaker boasts some different materials, featuring a predominantly white base with light blue accents, capturing the essence of the colder months in its design.

The release of these sneakers is scheduled for 2023, and they'll be priced at $120. Although the specific launch details on nike.com are still a bit of a mystery, excitement is building up.

Every sneaker enthusiast should keep an eye on these sneakers, especially the younger crowd. With Jordan’s rich history, cool design, and wallet-friendly price, Jordan Legacy 312 “Arctic Blue” sneakers are a great addition to any sneaker collection.

Jordan Legacy 312 “Arctic Blue” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Jordan Legacy 312 “Arctic Blue” sneakers stand out with their unique combination of materials and colors. The upper is crafted from quality leather, providing a durable and stylish base.

The “colorless” base is accentuated by light blue highlights around the forefoot, tongue, and heel, offering a striking contrast.

Adding to the aesthetic appeal, the profile swooshes and lockdown straps at the vamp are also adorned in “Arctic Blue.” This design choice aligns these sneakers with recent trends seen in Nike Sportswear collections.

Moreover, the elephant print, a signature element borrowed from the Air Jordan 3, forgoes its traditional “Cement Grey” finish for a winter-inspired look, further enhancing the sneaker’s appeal.

The design continuity extends to the sole. Underneath, the color theme remains consistent, with midsoles featuring a two-tone arrangement. The area above the visible Air unit is dressed in a sky-like blue, complementing the overall design.

The outsoles, originally designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1988, round off the light color scheme with an icy, semi-translucent finish.

History of the Jordan Brand

The Jordan brand, which is named after basketball legend Michael Jordan, boasts a fascinating history. Since its inception, this brand has been closely associated with innovation in basketball footwear.

Michael Jordan's significant influence on the design and marketing of these sneakers elevated the brand to an iconic status.

The Jordan Legacy 312 “Arctic Blue” sneakers are a must-have for sneaker lovers, especially those who appreciate the legacy of Michael Jordan.

Set to release in 2023 for $120, these sneakers combine historical elements with modern design, making them a unique addition to the Jordan lineup.

While the exact release details on nike.com are yet to be announced, the anticipation is high. This new colorway, particularly appealing to kids, is sure to be a hit among the Jordan brand's loyal followers.