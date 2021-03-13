Jose Canseco claims he is "single and faithful" as he tries to win over Jennifer Lopez, after A-Rod split

Former baseball professional Jose Canseco has been making waves on Twitter after his prophecy of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez' split came true recently. Jose Canseco is now poking fun at Jennifer Lopez's new single status by saying that he is "single and faithful."

Hey Jennifer Lopez by the way I am single And I can be faithful — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 12, 2021

The hilarious set of tweets come after months of trying to get J. Lo's attention by stating that Alex Rodriguez had been cheating on her with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez x Alex Rodriguez memes trend online after couple breaks off engagement amid rumored cheating scandal

Jose Canseco predicts J.Lo and A-Rod split, woos her on Twitter after

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez will go their separate ways this year and Alex Rodriguez will hook up with a fitness model — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 13, 2021

In January 2021, Jose Canseco posted a tweet stating that A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez would split in a year. Preempting the predicted one-year mark, the split occurred barely two months after the tweet. Upon hearing the news, Jose Canseco instantly took to Twitter to bask in his prophecy ringing true.

Alex Rodriguez is the most predictable person on this planet https://t.co/BLeGqXVGTg — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 12, 2021

In March 2019, the former MLB player accused Alex Rodriguez of cheating on Jennifer Lopez in a tweet:

Advertisement

Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Jennifer Lopez responded to the cheating allegations in an interview where she stated that:

"I know what the truth is. We’re not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is"

Advertisement

Following the split, Jose has been on a tweeting spree, saying that he would fight for J.Lo and that he's a man who can "be by her side 24/7".

Jennifer Lopez I would fight for you but I have 2 torn shoulders and a bad knee from my last fight — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 12, 2021

Jennifer Lopez need a man that will be by your side 247 who is older than you are and it's broke I fit that category perfectly I'm your man — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 12, 2021

Meanwhile, while he's supportive towards Jennifer Lopez, he has no love for J.Lo's ex, Alex Rodriguez, stating that he's probably on his way to Jose's ex-wife Jessica.

I guarantee you that Alex Rodriguez will be tried to get ahold of my ex wife Jessica very soon if he has not done it by now — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 12, 2021

Neither Jennifer Lopez nor Alex Rodriguez have responded to Jose's tweets as of yet.

Also read: "He's too old for you": James Charles called out for collaboration with Minecraft star TommyInnit