Jose Canseco claims he is "single and faithful" as he tries to win over Jennifer Lopez, after A-Rod split

Former baseball professional Jose Canseco has been making waves on Twitter after his prophecy of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez' split came true recently. Jose Canseco is now poking fun at Jennifer Lopez's new single status by saying that he is "single and faithful."
The hilarious set of tweets come after months of trying to get J. Lo's attention by stating that Alex Rodriguez had been cheating on her with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco.
Jose Canseco predicts J.Lo and A-Rod split, woos her on Twitter after
In January 2021, Jose Canseco posted a tweet stating that A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez would split in a year. Preempting the predicted one-year mark, the split occurred barely two months after the tweet. Upon hearing the news, Jose Canseco instantly took to Twitter to bask in his prophecy ringing true.
In March 2019, the former MLB player accused Alex Rodriguez of cheating on Jennifer Lopez in a tweet:
Jennifer Lopez responded to the cheating allegations in an interview where she stated that:
"I know what the truth is. We’re not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is"
Following the split, Jose has been on a tweeting spree, saying that he would fight for J.Lo and that he's a man who can "be by her side 24/7".
Meanwhile, while he's supportive towards Jennifer Lopez, he has no love for J.Lo's ex, Alex Rodriguez, stating that he's probably on his way to Jose's ex-wife Jessica.
Neither Jennifer Lopez nor Alex Rodriguez have responded to Jose's tweets as of yet.
