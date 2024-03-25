Julia Gagnon takes home Platinum Ticket after emotional audition

American Idol season 22 auditions concluded with Julia Gagnon, a Maine college student, receiving the third and final Platinum Ticket from the judges. During episode 5, released on Sunday, March 24, 2024, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan sent Julia to Hollywood.

Julia Gagnon's audition clip was posted to the official American Idol YouTube channel on Monday, March 25, 2024. The video description states:

"The final Platinum Ticket of Season 7 has been awarded! Julia Gagnon blew the judges away covering an Aretha Franklin classic. She recently found her birth mother in Guatemala, and she's here at IDOL trying to accomplish something BIG to make her proud!"

Julia sang her version of Aretha Franklin’s Ain’t No Way on the American Idol stage. After her audition, all three judges were impressed by her vocal range, singing abilities, and stage presence.

Julia Gagnon's audition on American Idol season 22 secures her a Platinum Ticket

Julia Gagnon's audition began with her heartfelt background story of adoption and finding her birth mother. She revealed her parents adopted her from Guatemala to Maine when Julia was almost two years old.

Growing up, the American Idol contestant was bullied, as she struggled in a different school system. Despite finding a great family and having immense support, Julia couldn't find "a place to fit in." To feel a sense of belonging, Julia Gagnon told her father she wanted to meet her biological mother.

When she was 18, her father, who was understanding of her wish, hired a private investigator to look for her birth mother. Even though Julia couldn't meet her, she felt a sense of belonging with her past.

"She did let me know that she didn't want me to go but she was happy that I did because the life that she could have given me wouldn't have been anything compared to the one that my real parents gave me."

Julia's birth mother Sarah encouraged her to audition on the American Idol stage. The 21-year-old blew the judges away with her "amazing falsetto" and beautiful singing. Katy told Julia that she had "several soul singers" inside of her. Lionel, on the other hand, was completely mesmerized by the performance, and said:

"There are certain songs you just don't sing because you just can't touch the original and you just made it not only your song, but you did things that were just beyond. That was amazing. That was absolutely outstanding. I'm going to vote. I can't wait to get to it. Yes.”

Katy predicted Julia Gagnon would make it to the Top 10, handing her the golden ticket to Hollywood. When Julie left to celebrate her achievement with her family, the judges discussed they should give her the last and final platinum ticket instead.

Lionel broke this news to Julia:

“We had a little discussion. Every once in a while, we have someone that comes along that's just phenomenal. We have Platinum Tickets—only three. We only have one left, so I want to tell you that you are the recipient of our third Platinum Ticket. You deserve it. It was one of the most amazing performances we've ever seen.”

Fans can't wait to see Julia Gagnon in the live shows, as the upcoming episode will start off with the Hollywood Week. Viewers can stream American Idol on ABC and streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV every Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT.