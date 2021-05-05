“Just woke up and found out I’ve died”: JackSucksAtLife marked “deceased” on Instagram, memes flood Twitter

Shockwaves ran through Twitter on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, when the UK YouTuber JackSucksAtLife, whose real name is Jack Massey Welsh, shared a post about him being marked as “deceased” on Instagram.
JackSucksAtLife shared the screengrabs of his personal Instagram handle that displayed a message saying “Memorialized accounts are a place to remember and celebrate someone’s life after they’ve passed away.”
JackSucksAtLife soon took to Twitter to share the error on Instagram, and joked as he announced he woke up to find out he had “died”.
JackSucksAtLife isn't dead
While JackSucksAtLife hasn’t revealed the reason behind him being assumed to be dead by Instagram, the incident sure gave him an opportunity to gather a lot of attention, as Twitter users in large numbers reacted to his post with the funniest of comments.
JackSucksAtLife himself joked about the rather unexpected incident as he assured his followers that he wasn’t dead and it was only an error.
It was only a matter of time before more Twitter users began discussing Jack’s apparent death, thus helping his tweets go viral, for all the wrong reasons. Making the most of the situation, Jack told his followers that he couldn’t believe the news regarding his death received so much attention.
Jack further shared screengrabs of the notification he received from Instagram on “memorializing” his personal account. The statement read,
“We’ll memorialize the Instagram account of a deceased person when we receive a valid request. We try to prevent references to memorialized accounts from appearing on Instagram in ways that may be upsetting person’s friends and family, and we also take measures to protect the privacy of the deceased person by securing the account.”
Jack highlighted Instagram’s statement which says it recquires “proof of death” to report an account to be memorialized. It also says that family members “may request removal of a loved one’s account from Instagram” by producing “The deceased person’s birth certificate” and “The deceased person’s death certificate.”
JackSucksAtLife leaves Twitter in splits
Jack’s fans and other Twitter users couldn’t help but laugh at the YouTuber’s comical Tweets, as they surfaced on the platform to express their opinion about Instagram assuming he was “dead”.
JackSucksAtLife is reportedly the first YouTuber to get a Diamond Play Button without 10 million subscribers. He currently enjoys over 1.67 million subscribers on the platform. He also holds Guinness World Records for the "most YouTube channels with over 100,000 subscribers owned by an individual."
