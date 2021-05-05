“Just woke up and found out I’ve died”: JackSucksAtLife marked “deceased” on Instagram, memes flood Twitter

Shockwaves ran through Twitter on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, when the UK YouTuber JackSucksAtLife, whose real name is Jack Massey Welsh, shared a post about him being marked as “deceased” on Instagram.

JackSucksAtLife shared the screengrabs of his personal Instagram handle that displayed a message saying “Memorialized accounts are a place to remember and celebrate someone’s life after they’ve passed away.”

JackSucksAtLife soon took to Twitter to share the error on Instagram, and joked as he announced he woke up to find out he had “died”.

Just woke up and found out I’ve died pic.twitter.com/dNXj0irBDG — Jack (@JackMasseyWelsh) May 4, 2021

JackSucksAtLife isn't dead

While JackSucksAtLife hasn’t revealed the reason behind him being assumed to be dead by Instagram, the incident sure gave him an opportunity to gather a lot of attention, as Twitter users in large numbers reacted to his post with the funniest of comments.

JackSucksAtLife himself joked about the rather unexpected incident as he assured his followers that he wasn’t dead and it was only an error.

No idea what happened but I’m locked out of my Instagram account because it thinks I’m dead hahahah — Jack (@JackMasseyWelsh) May 4, 2021

It was only a matter of time before more Twitter users began discussing Jack’s apparent death, thus helping his tweets go viral, for all the wrong reasons. Making the most of the situation, Jack told his followers that he couldn’t believe the news regarding his death received so much attention.

Can’t believe the only way I can get 100k likes on a tweet is by dying https://t.co/yPdR5mh9xu — Jack (@JackMasseyWelsh) May 4, 2021

I'm starting to get concerned that I might actually be dead pic.twitter.com/W60I7v99xo — Jack (@JackMasseyWelsh) May 4, 2021

Jack further shared screengrabs of the notification he received from Instagram on “memorializing” his personal account. The statement read,

“We’ll memorialize the Instagram account of a deceased person when we receive a valid request. We try to prevent references to memorialized accounts from appearing on Instagram in ways that may be upsetting person’s friends and family, and we also take measures to protect the privacy of the deceased person by securing the account.”

Jack highlighted Instagram’s statement which says it recquires “proof of death” to report an account to be memorialized. It also says that family members “may request removal of a loved one’s account from Instagram” by producing “The deceased person’s birth certificate” and “The deceased person’s death certificate.”

JackSucksAtLife leaves Twitter in splits

Jack’s fans and other Twitter users couldn’t help but laugh at the YouTuber’s comical Tweets, as they surfaced on the platform to express their opinion about Instagram assuming he was “dead”.

I'm sorry I never got the chance to interview you while you were alive. Would you do it in the afterlife? — The Chatterday Show (@ChatterdayShow) May 4, 2021

"Jacksucksatlife"



You're dead now 😂 — CEO of RidIng On Silt Striders ➐ (@siltstriderridr) May 4, 2021

// death



I am wheezing over the fact that Instagram thinks that JackSucksAtLife IS DEAD PFFT WHAT — fox - WRITING PINNED (@shield4crumb) May 4, 2021

I think I know what happened. Jack somehow died in their car, and now has possessed it somehow. That’s how they are able to communicate though Twitter. — Goat Chara 🎮 Thank you Richard ❤️ (@GoateyTheGoat) May 5, 2021

Guinness world record for being the first dead person to still run their YouTube channel? — SulliJoes (@SulliJoes02) May 4, 2021

Damn I sure do miss Jack who died 30 years ago

Too bad he died before twitter



It's like I can almost hear his voice... — N0where 🚩🏴 🏳️‍⚧️ (@_N0where) May 4, 2021

Plot twist he wanted ro be monetized but mixed up monetized with memorialized — Mist (@Mist_GMD) May 4, 2021

Sorry to hear about your death… Can’t wait for Becky to giveaway all your play buttons. — Simon✨🌱BRUTUS OUT NOW (@SimonCDavidson) May 4, 2021

@JackMasseyWelsh the thing is Instagram needs proof of your death….. so ummmmmmm no more jack? — Charlivo100 (@charlivo100) May 4, 2021

Rip Jack... Becky, am I getting one of the play buttons already lol — INFINITY 🍥 (@ThatGuyInfinity) May 4, 2021

I'm so sorry for your loss, it's ok we can handle it you dont have to pretend like you're still alive :( — – Skyler⁷ 🧈🏹 (@honjiwoo) May 4, 2021

JackSucksAtLife is reportedly the first YouTuber to get a Diamond Play Button without 10 million subscribers. He currently enjoys over 1.67 million subscribers on the platform. He also holds Guinness World Records for the "most YouTube channels with over 100,000 subscribers owned by an individual."

