Justified: City Primeval episode 3 release date, air time, plot, and more

The third episode of FX's Justified: City Primeval is all set to air on the channel on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The series is a continuation of the iconic show, Justified, and follows the life of Raylan Givens who's moved to Miami, where he works as a US Marshal.

He's soon sent to Detroit in order to nab a notorious criminal named Clement Mansell. It also depicts Raylan's various personal struggles and challenges as he raises his daughter.

The show stars Timothy Olyphant in the lead role, alongside numerous others playing crucial supporting characters. It is helmed by Dave Andron and Michael Dinner.

Justified: City Primeval episode 3 will focus on Raylan nabbing some potential suspects in Detroit

A short 1-minute promo for Justified: City Primeval episode 3 offers a glimpse into the numerous important events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Backstabbers, the new episode is expected to focus on Raylan and the other police officers in Detroit nabbing some potential suspects, infuriating Carolyn.

Check out a short synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Raylan and the Detroit Police round up some promising suspects, provoking Carolyn's ire; Mansell and Sandy move on the Albanian mark; things with Willa reach a breaking point.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the plot of the latest episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The first two episodes, titled City Primeval and The Oklahoma Wildman, established the premise of the show and set the tone as viewers got to see protagonist Raylans moving to Detroit in order to nab a brutal sociopath.

Viewers can expect more action and drama in the upcoming episodes as the premiere episodes set the foundation for the show. While reminiscent of the original series, it maintains its own distinct tone. Critics have mostly given positive reviews for the first two episodes.

A quick look at Justified: City Primeval plot and cast

Justified: City Primeval explores the fascinating life of Raylan Givens, who's now arrived in Detroit in order to hunt down a notorious sociopath who's been evading authorities for quite some time. It focuses on the various kinds of dangers and challenges that he faces as a US Marshal.

Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the western drama series:

''Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit.''

The description further reads,

''There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's attorney, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.''

Timothy Olyphant portrays the character of Raylan Givens in the show. He's wonderfully supported by a stunning supporting cast that includes the likes of Aunjanue Ellis, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, and many others.

You can watch the new episode of Justified: City Primeval on FX on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.