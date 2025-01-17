Justin Baldoni's text reveals he reassured Blake Lively not to stress about her postpartum body before filming It Ends With Us

Justin Baldoni filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds on January 16, 2025, accusing the two of extortion and defamation. Baldoni's lawsuit follows Blake Lively's lawsuit wherein she levied multiple claims against the actor, one of which was that he fat-shamed her and asked her trainer Don about her weight.

However, in his lawsuit, Baldoni mentioned proof of the fact that he enquired about Lively's weight so he could train himself for a scene where he has to carry her, to avoid injury because he suffered from lifeline back injuries, chronic pain, and multiple bulging disks. Additionally, the actor wanted to ensure he lifted Blake Lively successfully and safely for the scene.

In a text exchange with Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni reassured the actress and asked her not to stress about her body. He also reminded her that she looked beautiful postpartum and told her he'd work on edits in the movie to make her feel comfortable. Baldoni's lawsuit mentions:

“Lively had earlier expressed insecurity about her postpartum figure, and Baldoni made every attempt to genuinely reassure her.”

Additionally, Baldoni re-wrote the scene where he was required to lift Lively.

Details of Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively explored

According to multiple sources, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seeking damages on claims of defamation, invasion of privacy, and civil extortion.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in New York by production company Wayfarer Studios and Baldoni wherein they alleged that Lively and her husband hijacked the marketing and promotion of It Ends With Us and manipulated the media to slander the actor and the production team with false allegations of s*xual harassment among other claims.

The lawsuit states:

“This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio. Then, when Lively and Reynolds’ efforts failed to win them the acclaim they believed they so richly deserved, they turned their fury on their chosen scapegoat.”

In his lawsuit, Baldoni countered several allegations that Lively made against him wherein one of the claims was that the actor used to enter her trailer while she was undressed and breastfeeding. In his lawsuit, Justin Baldoni attached a text exchange wherein Lively invited him to the trailer to work out their lines while she pumped milk.

Baldoni's lawsuit mentions:

“Lively was so close and comfortable with Baldoni that she freely breast-fed in front of him during meetings. She took photos of him holding and soothing her crying baby in her penthouse. They laughed deliriously during late-night writing sessions. All of these events took place after the alleged s*xual harassment.”

While Justin Baldoni attached several text exchanges in his lawsuit, countering Blake Lively's claims, her legal team dubbed his actions an "age-old story". Lively's legal team said that Baldoni followed the pattern wherein a woman showcases concrete evidence of s*xual harassment and the abuse tries to blame the victim instead.

Lively's lawyers also claimed that Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios were attempting to shift the narrative by falsely alleging that Blake Lively took over the film's creative control and separated the cast from Justin Baldoni.

