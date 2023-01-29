Justin Roiland Epstein island flight log claim surfaces in wake of Rick and Morty grooming scandal 

Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland recently made the news after he was charged with “one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit” in connection to a 2020 domestic violence incident.
In the wake of the controversy, American musician Allie Goertz revealed several inappropriate messages she allegedly received from the animator on Twitter. Shortly after, multiple women took to social media to accuse Roiland of grooming and sending inappropriate messages to minors in the past.
Amid the ongoing controversy, some social media users claimed that Justin Roiland’s name allegedly appeared on Jeffrey Epstein’s flight log for Epstein Island visitors.
The island is infamously known as the alleged location where the late convict and billionaire allegedly ran his trafficking ring and abused numerous women and children.
According to the Independent, Epstein Islands’ guests included celebrities, high-ranking public figures and even members of the royal family, among others. Visitors often boarded a private jet and took a helicopter to the island.
Details of the passengers who traveled to the island were revealed in a flight log during the 2021 trial of Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The log documented flight details between 1991 and 2006 and provided more insight on the individuals who visited the island on Epstein’s plane.
Prosecutors reportedly submitted three versions of the log to the court and lifted redactions twice due to the defense’s request before releasing the public version. Since then, several versions of the flight log have circulated online, with Justin Roiland’s name being allegedly displayed in a recent list.
While Roiland’s association with Epstein Island surfaced amid the ongoing grooming allegations against the animator and left several people convinced that he was one of the island’s visitors, some social media users noted that his name was included in a fake list and that he did not visit the island despite his controversial and inappropriate behavior.
Twitter reacts to Justin Roiland's Epstein island theory
Justin Roiland has found himself in the middle of a major controversy after getting charged for an alleged 2020 domestic violence incident and being accused of grooming minors and women on social media.
In the wake of his scandal, netizens claimed to discover Roiland’s name in the notorious Epstein Island flight log and took to Twitter to react to the alleged findings:
However, some social media users also pointed out that the list which mentioned Roiland’s name as one of the visitors to the island was allegedly fake. One Reddit user also said that the name on Alex Jones’ compilation of the Epstein Island visitor flight logs read “Justin Roland” instead of Justin Roiland:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Roiland will address the allegations made against him in the days to come. Meanwhile, Adult Swim has officially cut all ties with Roiland and announced that the seventh season of Rick and Morty will continue without the animator.