Justin Sylvester and Jenna Bush Hager drama explained as fans accuse co-host of getting too handsy in viral video 

The Today show recently became a trending topic after Jenna Bush Hager's on-air invasion of co-host Justin Sylvester's personal space. The former continuously attempted to get closer to Sylvester despite him cueing her that he was uncomfortable. Netizens have since taken to social media slamming Bush Hager for her actions.

Things got a little awkward for NBC viewers on Wednesday during the cooking segment of the Today show, hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, Justin Sylvester, and guest Andy Baraghani. Hager placed her hand on Sylvester and leaned towards him as the trio prepared a roast chicken in the hopes of getting a better look at what Baraghani was cooking. She then placed her hand on the co-host's shoulder, at which point he shrugged her hand away.

Jenna Bush Hager also continued to move towards him despite Justin Sylvester creating some space between the two, but the former did not get the hint and continued to move towards him. After doing so, Bush Hager smiled towards the camera.

A few moments later, Sylvester was seen using his hand to push her away.

Netizens found their silent interaction uncomfortable to watch. Many slammed the Sisters First author for invading her co-host’s personal space. After she received a barrage of criticism online, Sylvester took to his Instagram story to address the matter.

What did Justin Sylvester say about his co-host?

In the video, Sylvester explains that things were not as they seemed. He stated that the two were "flirting." He explained how he attempted to get closer to the chef as he was "cute." Meanwhile, he was pushing her away so he could have a "one-on-one moment" with the guest chef.

Justin Sylvester said in the Instagram story:

“People thought that she was invading my space, and that’s actually not the truth. What we were doing was we were both flirting. … well, I was flirting with the chef because he was so cute and I was pushing her out of the way so I could have a one-on-one moment with the chef.”

The television personality went on to clear Jenna Bush Hager’s name and complimented her for being a warm person. He said:

“That girl is one of the nicest, most welcoming people that I’ve ever met.”

Sylvester also expressed disappointment that the matter was taken out of context and was made into a spectacle.

The post below contains both Justin Sylvester's Instagram story and the viral video:

Netizens react to viral Justin Sylvester and Jenna Bush Hager clip

As mentioned prior, netizens found the silent interaction awkward to watch. Many stated that Bush Hager was overstepping her boundaries. Several netizens online exclaimed that her behavior was "disturbing" to watch.

Luckily, Sylvester made it clear that that was not the case before matters got worse.

A few tweets where netizens called out the daughter of former U.S. President George W. Bush read:

Kim Wexler's Ponytail @MadisonKittay @flywithkamala



And every time he tries to evade her or push her off, she looks directly into the camera like, "Look at how naughty I am tee hee hee." It's disturbing and not cute. @HodaAndJenna This is so uncomfortable to watch.And every time he tries to evade her or push her off, she looks directly into the camera like, "Look at how naughty I am tee hee hee." It's disturbing and not cute. @flywithkamala @HodaAndJenna This is so uncomfortable to watch.And every time he tries to evade her or push her off, she looks directly into the camera like, "Look at how naughty I am tee hee hee." It's disturbing and not cute.

Susan Buchanan @susanebuchanan @flywithkamala @HodaAndJenna That was just gross to watch. I hope someone at the network does something about it. @flywithkamala @HodaAndJenna That was just gross to watch. I hope someone at the network does something about it.

Lolo__be @lolo__be @flywithkamala @HodaAndJenna 🥴🤦🏾‍♀️ Clearly she has no regard for personal space and she's not taking the hint to his non-verbal cues...YIKES! 🥴🤦🏾‍♀️ Clearly she has no regard for personal space and she's not taking the hint to his non-verbal cues...YIKES! @flywithkamala @HodaAndJenna 😩🥴🤦🏾‍♀️ Clearly she has no regard for personal space and she's not taking the hint to his non-verbal cues...YIKES! https://t.co/pqLCx6Dfl5

How old is Justin Sylvester?

The native of Los Angeles is 35 years old. Sylvester received his bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University. He worked as a personal assistant, life coach, consultant, and stylist before getting his big break on Actors Entertainment in 2010.

He rose to prominence after appearing on Beverly Hills Nannies in 2012. Sylvester's appearance as a presenter on E!News Live also helped him gain traction online.

