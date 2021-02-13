"I can do better and I will do better": Justin Timberlake's apology to Janet Jackson and Britney Spears splits opinion

Justin Timberlake posted a written apology on Instagram regarding his involvement in the downfalls of Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

Justin Timberlake has post a public apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. pic.twitter.com/W8Zw0pQFeI — black boy bulletin (he/him) (@blkboybulletin) February 12, 2021

Justin's Instagram post apologized because he feels he "failed" the two stars. He finished the post with this:

"I can do better and I will do better."

Unfortunately, this was not as well-received as he might have liked. Many criticized Justin for not giving an apology on video. They chastised him for his use of a notepad app instead of trying to be authentic.

after he ruined these women's lives all those years ago he comes now like that would make any difference — ananya⁷ (@yoonflvr) February 12, 2021

Are we buying it???? Probably not. pic.twitter.com/SFFAn1EkD3 — 🤍 ᴺᴹ (@T_muny) February 12, 2021

Justin Timberlake thinks a short notes app apology is accountability for the pain he caused Britney and Janet......the audacity of men😭😭 — Partna ˣ (@onlychloexhalle) February 12, 2021

Others felt that this was adequate. They praised Justin for taking the blame and being better.

It’s never enough for you haters. Just go about your sad lives and move on. 👋🏽👋🏽 — Kimmy (@KimMitch1128) February 12, 2021

As far as apology goes, it is actually not bad .... — CarineK // still an august head (@CarineK) February 12, 2021

Justin said that this is the first step and that he wanted to be more vocal in the future.

Justin Timberlake has been under fire for allegedly allowing the stars to take most of the blame for situations that involved himself

Justin Timberlake's breakup with Britney Spears was very public. Britney had cheated on Justin and the two immediately ended their relationship. Some claim that Justin used the spotlight to get revenge on Britney.

Ugh. Definitely had his lawyer or publicist write this. I hate when ppl search legal google for blanket apologies & post them like this. — Wahsed King. (@iHATEchris2) February 12, 2021

Justin released the song "Cry Me A River" soon after the breakup. He never said if it was about the breakup but there is evidence to suggest that it is. The song is about a woman who looks a lot like Britney Spears, who is unfaithful to Justin.

Yeah that's great and all but hes a couple of decades late — Michael (I Turn 18 In 8 Days Era) (@TsunamiKittenz) February 12, 2021

The video kept Britney in the spotlight and became a catalyst of hate towards the pop star. Today, many criticize Justin for not ever coming to Britney's aid.

Yes, accountability is key BUT it took him 17 years to issue a via notes iOS —apology to Janet. The damage was already done. — 𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙬𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙞 (@ibeawuchi) February 12, 2021

In regards to Janet Jackson, Justin pulled on her clothing, whichledd to her nipple appearing on live TV. This is claimed to be a wardrobe malfunction, but Janet took all of the heat. Justin seemed to fall out of the spotlight, while Janet was the subject of many talk shows.

Today, many fans are questioning why Justin didn't come to Janet's aid. He did not make attempts to take part in the blame and only apologized for not doing so today.

The comment section under his post is a little too positive for me 😐https://t.co/xFl9WmDzfZ — vivi pretty (@viviethereal) February 12, 2021

He admitted his mistake and has stated that the industry is flawed for letting him escape the scandals without much damage to his image.

