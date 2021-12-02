Kai's album 'Peaches' tops iTunes charts in 58 countries

EXO's Kai's mini solo album Peaches has topped the iTunes charts in 58 countries. The feat was achieved on November 30, and the album received massive attention from fans and was appreciated by critics as well.

The 58 countries include the US, Poland, Hungary, Brazil, and more. Peaches also topped China's QQ Music Digital Album Sales Charts, in addition to Japan's local platform AWA's realtime chart.

EXO's Kai waited for a year before solo comeback with 'Peaches'

During the promotions for his new album Peaches, EXO's Kai revealed why he was only able to release the new album after a year and said,

"I expressed everything with just the one keyword of ‘peach’. This song stretched my imagination, so I chose it as the title track. I liked its dreamy atmosphere and the overall feeling and thought it was just the right one for me."

EXO's Kai held his showcase for Peaches on November 30. Kai chose the title track and the album concept in order to show fans his softer side.

Kai's self-titled debut album was released exactly a year before Peaches on November 30. At the showcase, Kai also revealed that he found it hard to work on his solo project amid all the activities that he had undertaken as part of the band EXO.

He did, however, take great pains to ensure that Peaches was exactly what he wanted to share with his fans. He said,

"I was torn between what I wanted to do and what I could do realistically, so I always had to compromise and try to find the best midpoint."

Kai is well-known as a soft-heard person among fans, and this was proven when he had done a countdown during the release of his self-titled debut album and ended up in tears after having read a few fan letters. However, during the countdown for Peaches, things were different. He even addressed fans expectations and said that he was not going to cry this time around as he was stronger.

