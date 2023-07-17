Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City on Prime Video - Release date, trailer, and more details

Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City, a documentary chronicling the life and career of the English professional footballer, will premiere on Prime Video on July 19, 2023.

Phillips, who currently plays as a midfielder for both the England national team and Leeds United Football Club, has emerged as a key player for both club and country.

The official logline of Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City reads:

“The documentary paints an intimate portrait of a footballer with deep roots and family values as it follows his journey to Manchester City and the dramatic injury ahead of the biggest tournament in football, the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

Born on December 2, 1995, in Leeds, England, Kalvin climbed through the ranks of Leeds United's academy, gaining recognition for his versatility, work rate, and technical ability. His performances in the English Premier League have earned him praise from fans and pundits alike.

Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City unveils Phillips's journey from Thorp Arch Academy to Etihad

The trailer for Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City provides a glimpse into the underdog story of one of England's most promising footballers. It depicts Kalvin Phillips' rise from the Leeds United academy to becoming the captain of the club and ultimately joining the current European champions, Manchester City.

Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City showcases Phillips' deep-rooted connection to his family and values, highlighting his journey leading up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It also unveils the dramatic injury that threatens his participation in the tournament. In an interview with People, Phillips said:

“I’m happy to have my story told from behind the scenes to show that there’s a lot more to my life than people see on the surface and the pitch. To show that at the end of the day, I am just a normal person trying to live my dream and do my best and to showcase how important my family and friends are during my career and throughout my life.”

Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City is a 90-minute documentary that delves into Phillips' juggling of domestic and international ambitions and the struggles he overcame to serve his country with honor.

Everything to know about Kalvin Phillips

Phillips achieved the remarkable feat of captaining Leeds United, showcasing his leadership qualities. His consistent performances led to his selection for the England national team, and he played a crucial role in their success, including reaching the final of the UEFA European Championship in 2020.

However, injuries have also been part of Phillips' journey. He faced a dramatic injury ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, presenting a significant setback. Despite these challenges, Phillips has displayed resilience and determination in overcoming adversity.

Throughout his career, Kalvin Phillips has proven himself to be a highly talented and influential player, earning accolades for his contributions on the pitch. His achievements and ability to bounce back from setbacks demonstrate his unwavering commitment to the sport.

Watch Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, exclusively on Prime Video.