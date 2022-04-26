Kane Tanaka diet and longevity secrets explored as world's oldest person dies aged 119 

Kane Tanaka, the oldest person in the world, died at the age of 119 on April 19, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced recently. The news was confirmed by Guinness World Records, which acknowledged Tanaka’s record in 2019. In a statement, they said that they were saddened to hear of Tanaka’s passing and the news was confirmed by Robert Young, a senior gerontology consultant who also confirmed her record as the oldest person alive.

Tanaka, who was born in 1903, survived both World Wars, was going to be a torch bearer at the delayed Tokyo Olympics 2020, but was not able to participate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in her long life, Tanaka was a picture of joy and positivity, inspiring people all around the world.

What was Kane Tanaka’s diet and longevity secrets?

Kane Tanaka became the oldest living person at the age of 116 years and 108 days in January 2019. On April 10, she also became the second oldest person to have ever lived. Tanaka got married, about a century ago, at the age of 19, to a rice shop owner and worked at the family shop until the age of 103.

She always had an active lifestyle and when asked about the secret to her long and healthy life, she attributed it to doing the things that she liked. Tanaka said in an interview with the Japan National Tourism Organization in 2020:

“I think the secret to long life is to do the things that you like. Eating the things I like, doing the things I like, I've been able to enjoy each and every day.”

Tanaka revealed that playing Othello, other board games, solving math puzzles and talking to many people, also had a huge role to play in her long life. And when it came to her diet, Tanaka always ate what she liked. She indulged her sweet tooth to her heart’s content.

When asked during the interview about the food that she was unable to resist, Kane Tanaka listed a number of beloved products, which included fizzy drinks (especially CocaCola), coffee, and chocolate. The fizzy drink giant even sent her a gift package of their drinks commemorating her 119th birthday.

Kane Tanaka's love for all things sweet was also on display at her Guinness World Records certification ceremony in 2019, when she immediately tried the chocolates that were presented to her. Tanaka also ate cake with cream and strawberries at the ceremony.

Tanaka’s philosophy of living a full life doing and eating things that she liked certainly helped her live a long and meaningful life that we can all take lessons from.

Edited by Somava