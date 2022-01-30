Kellogg’s Mermaid Waffles meme explained as snack trends online 

Kellogg's Mermaid Waffles has made a re-appearance online and users can't stop commenting on it.

The 2020 meme showed a packet of Kellogg's Mermaid Waffles with the caption "STOP KELLOGG YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'RE DOING." It went viral and received over 137,000 likes and over 22,000 retweets.

bͭaͥᵍeͤlͬ @BagelTiger STOP KELLOGG YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'RE DOING STOP KELLOGG YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'RE DOING https://t.co/dWM4MnSRxb

A screenshot of the post was recently shared by a user on Twitter with the caption, "Kellogs knows exactly what they're doing," which has brought the meme back into the limelight. The post was shared on January 25, 2022 and has since collected over 1300 likes and over 100 retweets.

Origin of the "Kellogg’s mermaid waffles" meme

During 2020, when the world was obsessed with unicorns and mermaids, and the fantasy creatures were a recurring theme for products, Kelloggs introduced two new waffle flavors - Unicorn and Mermaid. The products were mainly aimed at children.

Unicorn waffles that came in pink color went unnoticed by netizens, but that was not the case for the Mermaid waffles, which were cyan.

Netizens began posting pictures and asking Kelloggs to "stop" or "not do it," drawing similarities to the 2006 meme "blue waffles."

Blue Waffle was a very popular bait-and-switch meme from the early 2000s, where an unaware person was asked to google normal-looking words that were linked to rather disturbing images.

Blue waffle is also known as the Blue Waffle Disease - an imaginary female STD. Victims were told to search the term, which lead to a digitally-altered image of female ge***als.

Internet users were worried that the color of the product may lead innocent customers to google "blue waffle" and be greeted with some unpleasant images.

Internet reacts to reappearance of the meme

The meme has garnered mixed responses. Those who know about the meme have made funny comments and shared their disagreement with the product, while unaware users are asking for the context behind the meme.

Area Man @AreaManX @Baldprivilege Why do I get the impression I’m better off not knowing what this means? @Baldprivilege Why do I get the impression I’m better off not knowing what this means?

Voluntari Elle @jess_bbg @AreaManX



My "friends" got me to look it up once. They were not my friends. @Baldprivilege DO NOT GOOGLE. I REPEAT, DO NOT GOOGLE.My "friends" got me to look it up once. They were not my friends. @AreaManX @Baldprivilege DO NOT GOOGLE. I REPEAT, DO NOT GOOGLE.My "friends" got me to look it up once. They were not my friends.

Jessica 🇺🇸 @JessicaBanner13 @dumbreepicheep @Baldprivilege Lol facts. Everyone is talking about it but won't say what it is and there's no way I'm going to google it to find out @dumbreepicheep @Baldprivilege Lol facts. Everyone is talking about it but won't say what it is and there's no way I'm going to google it to find out

HarryKeogh @HarryKe94501279



@Baldprivilege You can SAFELY look it up by typing "what is blue waffle". I used Firefox and got a brief description with NO IMAGES. Lol. I'm really glad I didn't get any images, because 🤮🤮🤮. @Baldprivilege You can SAFELY look it up by typing "what is blue waffle". I used Firefox and got a brief description with NO IMAGES. Lol. I'm really glad I didn't get any images, because 🤮🤮🤮.😂

Protato @box_a_fox @Baldprivilege ah, the good ol.days of the internet, when pretty much any link your friends sent you, or curious info they told you to google ended with a traumatic image and memory burned into your adolescent mind forever. @Baldprivilege ah, the good ol.days of the internet, when pretty much any link your friends sent you, or curious info they told you to google ended with a traumatic image and memory burned into your adolescent mind forever.

The product, however, didn't receive great reviews after its launch and faded away as the world moved on from the unicorn-mermaid fantasy fixation.

