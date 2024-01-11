KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 "Blue Green" sneakers: Everything we know so far

The sneaker world is buzzing with excitement as the KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 "Blue Green" sneakers prepare to make their grand entrance. This collaboration between ASICS and KENZO, orchestrated by the visionary NIGO, presents a stunning fusion of fashion and sports. It introduces the GEL-Kayano 20 in a captivating array of colorways, each telling its own unique style story.

The first pair dazzles with its vibrant blue, black, green, and orange hues, complemented by an audacious faux zebra fur. Their look is so sophisticated that sneakerheads would love to have this piece in their collection.

Mark your calendars for Spring 2024, as that is when the much-awaited collection will hit the shelves. Although the exact retail price is yet to be disclosed, these exclusive sneakers will be available through Kenzo Paris, select retailers both in-store and online, and on ASICS.com.

KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 "Blue Green" sneakers will be available from Spring 2024

KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 "Blue Green" sneakers (Image via Kenzo)

The KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 "Blue Green" sneakers stand out with their exuberant multi-color blend. Here, plastic overlays embody KENZO's passion for vivid and playful designs. These shoes are a testament to the creative spirit of both brands, offering a visual feast for fashion enthusiasts and sneakerheads.

Beyond their striking appearance, the KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 "Blue Green" sneakers are engineered for comfort and durability. The Gel-cushioned midsoles promise optimal support and cushioning, essential for the modern lifestyle.

The robust rubber outsoles are crafted for longevity, ensuring the sneakers are more than just fashion statements – they're practical, everyday companions.

Fusion of fashion and functionality

KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 "Blue Green" sneakers (Image via Kenzo)

This collaboration can be considered as more than a partnership; it's a blend of two worlds. Under NIGO's direction, this collection is a celebration of bold colors and innovative designs, all while staying true to the functionality that ASICS is known for.

KENZO's iconic logo on the lateral toe, left tongue, and insoles adds a distinctive flair, making each pair unmistakably unique.

A brief history of KENZO and ASICS

KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 "Blue Green" sneakers (Image via Twitter/@groundeadtv)

KENZO has always been known for its vibrant and innovative fashion. ASICS, on the other hand, has carved a niche in the sports domain. Their decision to collaborate is a strategic move to blend high fashion with athletic functionality, creating something truly unique in the sneaker world.

As the release date of the KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 "Blue Green" sneakers approaches, the excitement will undoubtedly continue to grow.