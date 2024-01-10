KENZO "Year of the Dragon" Lunar New Year collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The KENZO "Year of the Dragon" Lunar New Year collection has arrived. This much-anticipated release brings a vibrant and culturally rich array of garments to the market, perfectly timed for the Lunar New Year celebrations. The lineup has over 60 pieces and includes a variety of wardrobe essentials, such as T-shirts, hoodies, trousers, and outerwear.

The color palette of the collection is particularly noteworthy, featuring auspicious tones of red, black, and golden yellow, complemented by accents of green, white, and pink.

The lineup is already available for purchase on KENZO's official website for the Asia region. Prices range from a somewhat reasonable $101 to a premium $998.

What to know about KENZO "Year of the Dragon" Lunar New Year collection

The KENZO "Year of the Dragon" Lunar New Year collection stands out with its unique designs that blend traditional motifs with contemporary fashion.

A highlight of the lineup is the Embroidered Bomber Jacket, which is available in black and cherry red. It is a statement piece with a large gold dragon embroidery on the back and a smaller Gold Tiger embroidery on the left chest.

The Reversible Embroidered Genderless Jacket and Cardigan are also key pieces. The jacket has a silky construction, a boxy fit, and rich, colorful embroidered details. The cardigan, on the other hand, features a reimagined V-neck silhouette with bold colors and oversized embroidery.

Colorways and craftsmanship

KENZO "Year of the Dragon" Lunar New Year collection (Image via KENZO)

The colorways in the KENZO "Year of the Dragon" Lunar New Year collection are thoughtfully chosen to reflect the festive spirit. The dominant red, black, and golden yellow hues are traditionally associated with luck and prosperity, making them apt for the Lunar New Year. The green, white, and pink colors add a modern twist to the lineup.

The craftsmanship in each piece is evident, showcasing KENZO's commitment to quality and design. The intricate embroidery and appliqué work on items like the bomber jacket and cardigan demonstrate attention to detail. These pieces are not just clothing but works of art that represent a fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary fashion.

History and inspiration behind the collection

KENZO "Year of the Dragon" Lunar New Year collection (Image via KENZO)

KENZO, a brand known for its unique blend of Japanese and Parisian influences, has a rich history. Founded in 1970 by Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, the company has consistently been at the forefront of high fashion, combining various cultural elements into its designs.

The KENZO "Year of the Dragon" collection is a reflection of this legacy, drawing inspiration from the Lunar New Year's symbolism and festivities.

The choice of the dragon as a central motif is particularly significant. In many Asian cultures, the dragon symbolizes strength, good fortune, and prosperity, making it an ideal emblem for the Lunar New Year. The collection's use of vibrant colors and bold designs also echoes the lively and joyful spirit of the holiday.

The KENZO "Year of the Dragon" Lunar New Year collection is a remarkable combination of cultural significance and modern fashion sensibilities. It offers a wide range of apparel that caters to different tastes and ages, making it a comprehensive choice for those looking to add a festive touch to their wardrobe.

Available exclusively on KENZO's official website for the Asia region, this collection is a must-have for fashion enthusiasts and cultural aficionados alike. With its thoughtful design, inclusive range, and rich cultural roots, the collection is not just a fashion statement but a celebration of heritage and contemporary style.