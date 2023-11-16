Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS GEL-TEREMOA sneakers: Everything we know so far

Amidst so many worthy sneaker collaborations, the Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS GEL-TEREMOA sneakers stand out as a remarkable fusion of style and innovation.

This year, London-based designer Kiko Kostadinov has once again joined forces with ASICS, a Japanese footwear giant, to expand the acclaimed NOVALIS line. Launched earlier this month, this collaboration has already garnered attention for its unique design and technical prowess.

Kostadinov, known for his distinctive approach to fashion, has infused the collection with his signature aesthetic. The initial launch featured technical apparel and three striking GEL-TEREMOA colorways.

The designer's use of social media, particularly Instagram, has kept the buzz alive, teasing fans with glimpses of new iterations slated for release in 2024. This ongoing partnership with ASICS exemplifies a blend of avant-garde design and functional streetwear.

Eager fans should mark their calendars, as the much-anticipated release is slated for early 2024. Regarding pricing, while specifics are yet to be disclosed, one can expect a premium tag reflective of the quality and exclusivity of the collaboration.

These sneakers will be available at select ASICS retailers and online platforms, offering fans a chance to own a piece of this innovative collaboration.

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS GEL-TEREMOA sneakers (Image via site of Kiko Kostadinov)

The collaboration between Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS is not a new venture but rather a continuation of a fruitful partnership. Sneakerheads will notice a range of unique features in the Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS GEL-TEREMOA sneakers that set them apart.

The new colorways, distinguished by their breathable mesh uppers, mark a departure from the dominant leather materials of the previous pairs. This choice enhances comfort and adds a modern twist to the overall design. The sneakers exhibit a low-top model adorned with textured textiles and raised ASICS branding on the medials.

Smooth leather accents along the collars, debossed with ASICS NOVALIS lettering, complement the design, extending down to the toe boxes, reminiscent of bowling shoes. Color plays a crucial role in these sneakers, with the “Burgandy/Brown” and “White/Blue” combinations offering a visually striking appearance.

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS GEL-TEREMOA sneakers (Image via site of Kiko Kostadinov)

These are further accentuated by collaborative flaming tongue logos, clawed rubber soles, and plastic heel cups, blending functionality with flair. The mule version, a standout feature of the collection, boasts lattice-like uppers in blue, white, and black tones. Silver tongue tags and oversized ASICS symbols across the medials and toe boxes enhance these.

The backless model is rounded off with grey textile liners and two-toned bottoms, maintaining continuity with the previous pairs' aesthetic.

Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS: A History of Collaboration

Kiko Kostadinov is a London-based designer, whose designs often blur the lines between high fashion and functional streetwear, making him a perfect match for ASICS, a brand known for its high-performance footwear.

ASICS, a Japanese footwear titan, has a long history of collaborating with designers to create unique and technically advanced sneakers.

Their partnership with Kostadinov has been particularly notable, combining ASICS's expertise in athletic footwear with Kostadinov's avant-garde design philosophy. This blend has resulted in a series of successful collaborations, each pushing the boundaries of sneaker design.

The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS GEL-TEREMOA sneakers bring together design and athletic functionality. This collection sets a high standard for future partnerships.

This collaboration offers something unique and exciting for sneaker enthusiasts and those who love to experiment with style. So, wait a little for its release in early 2024, and this coveted item will leave sneaker aficionados astonished.