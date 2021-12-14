Kim Go Eun and Rosé share pictures from their cute meet up

BLACKPINK singer Rosé met with actor Kim Go Eun over pastries and their picture together has received much love from fans of both stars. The two met while they worked on the JTBC special show Sea of Hope in which the stars prepared food and drinks for guests and also performed by the sea.

Both Kim Go Eun and Rosé shared pictures on their social media handles. The Goblin actor shared, "With Chaeyoung [Rosé’s Korean name]" while Rosé wrote on Instagram, "The Tarte I wanted.”

What gift did Kim Go Eun receive from Rosé?

The stars' posts were flooded with responses from fans and fellow artists as well. Ahn Eun Jin and Han Hyo Joo liked the pictures and shared their admiration for the two stars featured in the posts. Han Hyo Joo even went ahead and asked, "Please give me one piece.”

Kim Go Eun also shared a picture of a necklace that Rosé had gifted the star. The pendant was of a miniature doll of a diver and the same was a reference to the time when the Rosé and Kim Go Eun had worked together on Sea of Hope. Kim Go Eun shared that she loved diving while playing the role of a lifeguard on the show.

Along with Kim Go Eun and Rosé, the show also featured Yoon Jong Shin as a General Manager, Lee Ji Ah as head chef, Lee Dong Wook as head bartender, Onew as a chef assistant, Kim Go Eun as a lifeguard, Lee Su Hyun as a bartender assistant, Jeong Dong Hwan (MeloMance) as a musician, Zai.Ro as a musician, Rosé (BLACKPINK), Sunwoo Jung-a and Kwon Jung Yeol (10cm) as part-time servers, and Jung-in as part-time server, musician.

As for their personal endeavors, Kim Go Eun was most recently seen in tvN drama Yumi's Cells, while Rosé has been working on her music in the US. She recently returned to South Korea and there has been speculation that the band will release new music soon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi