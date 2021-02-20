Kim Kardashian is single: Twitter blows up with proposals for Kim after she confirms divorce with Kanye West

Now that Kim Kardashian is single, after having filed for divorce with Kanye West, Twitter has been quick to flood the platform with relationship proposals.

@KimKardashian I am aware you are single now , so if you are looking for a new husband please contact me, I will take care of your children with passion and love. I am available ASAP — Bobby Axelraud (@Bobby_Axelraud) February 20, 2021

Kim Kardashian is a 40-year-old reality TV star who rose to fame with the TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim married Kanye in 2014 after the duo started dating in 2012. It has been confirmed previously that both Kim and Kanye have been friends since long before that. However, after more than 6 years of marriage, and four children, Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce.

According to reports from Sky News, sources close to the duo have reported the divorce as "amicable." Additionally, it has also been stated that Kanye West is "fine" with Kim filing for "joint legal and physical custody" of the four children.

This has resulted in fans on Twitter coming out with their proposals for the reality-TV actress, in the case that Kim Kardashian is single.

Kim Kardashian is single; Twitter filled with proposals

According to the report from Sky News, it is believed that Kim and Kanye's marriage came under strain in 2020 after the latter ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign. It has also been revealed that Kanye's "erratic statements under his self-styled birthday party" caused additional stress to their relationship.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, fans on Twitter aren't taking it lightly, as they have come forward with a plethora of proposals for Kim Kardashian. While some have suggested that they are "aware" of the fact that Kim Kardashian is single, others have gone on to explain why they are capable of being her ideal choice.

NBA players seeing kim kardashian is single pic.twitter.com/yuS2JCDevN — kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) January 5, 2021

Hey @KimKardashian : now that you're single, can we go out on a date? — Dogecoin (@dogeBillions) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

Someone tell @KimKardashian I am single. I also have step parenting experience. — Joshua Tumbleson (@josh_tumbleson8) February 19, 2021

@KimKardashian so I hear you’re single now... what up — George (@G4Ging) February 20, 2021

Given that Kim Kardashian is a globally recognised household name, it seems obvious that the community would have a similar reaction to the present scenario. Kim Kardashian has a massive following because of her skills and beauty.

Needless to say, the possible fact that Kim Kardashian is single, has caused all of her single fans on Twitter to be vocal about their feelings for the actress.

Advertisement

Hey @KimKardashian I’m single and I’m great with kids. — Fernando Solis (@FernandoSolis6) February 20, 2021

Pro athletes and rappers going to DM Kim Kardashian after she filed for divorce from Kanye West pic.twitter.com/BhG0sFHlII — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 19, 2021

Kim Kardashian is going to be single! the world is one step closer to JewellDashian 👯‍♀️👭 — Becky Jewell - Read Tilted Sun! (@beckyjewell) February 19, 2021

@KimKardashian hit up my boy — Mason (@mas_morgan12) February 19, 2021

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian is single?



*smoothes eyebrows and applies Old Spice*



“How are we, Kim?” — Kevin (@knagberi) February 20, 2021

sup? you single? — Adrian D. Johnson (@adj4242) February 16, 2021

Heard you were single. What up? — Kade (@ShwingMAN13) February 20, 2021

However, while everyone is busy letting their feelings about Kim be known, the actress herself is yet to make any comments on the entire scenario. Whether Kim Kardashian is single or not, is only known by the actress herself.