Kim Kardashian is single: Twitter blows up with proposals for Kim after she confirms divorce with Kanye West

Now that Kim Kardashian is single, after having filed for divorce with Kanye West, Twitter has been quick to flood the platform with relationship proposals.
Kim Kardashian is a 40-year-old reality TV star who rose to fame with the TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim married Kanye in 2014 after the duo started dating in 2012. It has been confirmed previously that both Kim and Kanye have been friends since long before that. However, after more than 6 years of marriage, and four children, Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce.
According to reports from Sky News, sources close to the duo have reported the divorce as "amicable." Additionally, it has also been stated that Kanye West is "fine" with Kim filing for "joint legal and physical custody" of the four children.
This has resulted in fans on Twitter coming out with their proposals for the reality-TV actress, in the case that Kim Kardashian is single.
Kim Kardashian is single; Twitter filled with proposals
According to the report from Sky News, it is believed that Kim and Kanye's marriage came under strain in 2020 after the latter ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign. It has also been revealed that Kanye's "erratic statements under his self-styled birthday party" caused additional stress to their relationship.
Nevertheless, fans on Twitter aren't taking it lightly, as they have come forward with a plethora of proposals for Kim Kardashian. While some have suggested that they are "aware" of the fact that Kim Kardashian is single, others have gone on to explain why they are capable of being her ideal choice.
Given that Kim Kardashian is a globally recognised household name, it seems obvious that the community would have a similar reaction to the present scenario. Kim Kardashian has a massive following because of her skills and beauty.
Needless to say, the possible fact that Kim Kardashian is single, has caused all of her single fans on Twitter to be vocal about their feelings for the actress.
However, while everyone is busy letting their feelings about Kim be known, the actress herself is yet to make any comments on the entire scenario. Whether Kim Kardashian is single or not, is only known by the actress herself.Published 20 Feb 2021, 20:52 IST