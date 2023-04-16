The King Charles Coronation concert is scheduled to be held at the Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023, a day after the coronation itself, which will take place at the same venue on May 6, 2023. The coronation of Charles III comes six months after the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The concert, which will feature performances by Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, among others, was announced by the office of the WM Lieutancy in an exclusive reveal via their official Twitter handle:
The concert will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as BBC Radio 2. Interested patrons will also be able to watch the coronation on the BBC and BBC America. Sky News will also broadcast the coronation concert live via their YouTube Channel.
Lionel Richie to headline King Charles Coronation Concert
The concert lineup, which was revealed by BBC News, includes a number of star performers. Among the headliners are singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, who is best known for his work as the vocalist of the band The Commodores, as well as being the first global ambassador of King Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Trust, back in 2019.
Also among the headliners of the concert will be pop singer Katy Perry, who is an ambassador for The British Asian Trust, a position she was appointed to by King Charles.
The singer first rose to prominence with her second studio album, One of the Boys, which was released on June 17, 2008. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album.
The singer said the following regarding King Charles' coronation concert in a general press statement:
"I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking."
The full list of performers confirmed so far is given below:
- Lionel Richie
- Katy Perry
- Take That
- Andrea Bocelli
- Sir Bryn Terfel
- Freya Ridings
- Alexis Ffrench
- The Coronation Choir
The concert will be held at the East Lawn in Windsor Castle. BBC Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore, said the following regarding the tour in a statement:
"We are bringing the nation together for this once in a generation occasion, broadcast exclusively across the BBC live from Windsor Castle. We have a world class line up of performers to look forward to for what promises to be a very special night of celebration and entertainment."
The announcement of the lineup follows the confirmation that several British musicians and artists, including Adele, Elton John, Robbie Williams, and The Spice Girls, will not be attending the concert.
More about the artists headed to the King Charles Coronation Concert
One of the groups performing at the concert is Take That, an English pop group that was formed in 1990, and whose current lineup consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen.
The group is best known for their second studio album, Everything Changes, which was released on 11 October 1993. The album peaked as the chart-topper on the UK album chart.
Freya Olivia Rose Ridings is an English singer-songwriter who is best known for her eponymously titled debut studio album, Freya Ridings, which was released on 19 July 2019. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Meanwhile, Alexis Ffrench is a British soul musician and pioneer who is best known for scoring the soundtrack of the film The House Where The Mermaid Sleeps, which was directed by Japanese television veteran Yukihiko Tsutsumi.