King Krule Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

King Krule has announced a new tour, titled Space Heavy Tour, which is scheduled to take place from July 21 to November 6, 2023, in venues across North America and Europe. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album, Space Heavy, which is scheduled to be released by Matador Records on June 9, 2023.

The singer announced the tour, which will include concerts in cities such as Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Dublin, and Zagreb, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Artist presale will be available from May 4, 2023, at 10 am local time and interested patrons can get links to it by pre-ordering the singer's upcoming album at https://kingkrule.terrible.group. General tickets for the tour will be available from May 5, 2023, at 10 am local time. Prices of tickets have not been announced. Tickets will be available from https://kingkrule.net/live.

King Krule is building momentum for his new album with the tour

The singer is set to release his first album in three years, Space Heavy, which is influenced by the theme of in-between spaces, such as commuter buses and shuttles. In support of the album, the singer is set to travel across continents on a world tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

July 21, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Pitchfork Music Festival

July 23, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple Theatre

July 25, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at History

July 26, 2023 – Montréal, Quebec at Corona Theatre

July 28, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at House of Blues

July 29, 2023 – Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

July 30, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer

August 1, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Kings Theatre

September 8, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Variety Playhouse

September 9, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Brooklyn Bowl

September 11, 2023 – Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall

September 12, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

September 13, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

September 15, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ogden Theatre

September 16, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

September 18, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theatre

September 19, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Vogue Theatre

September 20, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

September 23, 2023 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater

September 25, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

October 4, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at Olympia

October 6, 2023 – Glasgow, UK at Barrowland

October 7, 2023 – Manchester, UK at Academy

October 9, 2023 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

October 16, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso

October 18, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium at De Roma

October 19, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at AB

October 21, 2023 – Cologne, Denmark at Carlswerk Victoria

October 23, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega

October 26, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Columbiahalle

October 27, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic at Forum Karlin

October 28, 2023 – Vienna, Austria at Simm City

October 30, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary at Akvarium Klub

October 31, 2023 – Ljubljana, Slovenia at Kino Siska

November 1, 2023 – Zagreb, Croatia at Tvornica Kulture

November 3, 2023 – Lausanne, Switzerland at Les Docks

November 4, 2023 – Turin, Italy at Club To Club Festival

November 6, 2023 – Paris, France at Trianon

Tracing King Krule and his music career

Archy Ivan Marshall, better known by his stage name King Krule, was born on 24 August 1994, and began his career in high school, when he released two singles alongside eventual longtime collaborator Jamie Isaac. King Krule also created a new genre of music, Bluewave.

King Krule released his debut studio album, 6 Feet Beneath the Moon, on 26 August 2013. The album received positive reviews upon release and peaked at number 19 on the Danish album charts.

The singer released a second studio album, under his own name, called A New Place 2 Drown, on 10 December 2015. The album failed to chart but was praised by critics for its production and lyrical quality.

King Krule went back to his stage name after that, releasing his third studio album, The Ooz, on 13 October 2017. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number 23 on the UK album charts.

King Krule achieved critical acclaim with his fourth studio album, Man Alive!, which was released on 21 February 2020. The album peaked at number 12 on the UK album charts.

