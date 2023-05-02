King Krule Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

King Krule has announced a new tour, titled Space Heavy Tour, which is scheduled to take place from July 21 to November 6, 2023, in venues across North America and Europe. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album, Space Heavy, which is scheduled to be released by Matador Records on June 9, 2023.
The singer announced the tour, which will include concerts in cities such as Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Dublin, and Zagreb, via a post on his official Instagram page:
Artist presale will be available from May 4, 2023, at 10 am local time and interested patrons can get links to it by pre-ordering the singer's upcoming album at https://kingkrule.terrible.group. General tickets for the tour will be available from May 5, 2023, at 10 am local time. Prices of tickets have not been announced. Tickets will be available from https://kingkrule.net/live.
King Krule is building momentum for his new album with the tour
The singer is set to release his first album in three years, Space Heavy, which is influenced by the theme of in-between spaces, such as commuter buses and shuttles. In support of the album, the singer is set to travel across continents on a world tour.
The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:
- July 21, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue
- July 22, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Pitchfork Music Festival
- July 23, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple Theatre
- July 25, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at History
- July 26, 2023 – Montréal, Quebec at Corona Theatre
- July 28, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at House of Blues
- July 29, 2023 – Washington, DC at 9:30 Club
- July 30, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer
- August 1, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Kings Theatre
- September 8, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Variety Playhouse
- September 9, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Brooklyn Bowl
- September 11, 2023 – Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall
- September 12, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- September 13, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues
- September 15, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ogden Theatre
- September 16, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot
- September 18, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theatre
- September 19, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Vogue Theatre
- September 20, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre
- September 23, 2023 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater
- September 25, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium
- October 4, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at Olympia
- October 6, 2023 – Glasgow, UK at Barrowland
- October 7, 2023 – Manchester, UK at Academy
- October 9, 2023 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo
- October 16, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso
- October 18, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium at De Roma
- October 19, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at AB
- October 21, 2023 – Cologne, Denmark at Carlswerk Victoria
- October 23, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega
- October 26, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Columbiahalle
- October 27, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic at Forum Karlin
- October 28, 2023 – Vienna, Austria at Simm City
- October 30, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary at Akvarium Klub
- October 31, 2023 – Ljubljana, Slovenia at Kino Siska
- November 1, 2023 – Zagreb, Croatia at Tvornica Kulture
- November 3, 2023 – Lausanne, Switzerland at Les Docks
- November 4, 2023 – Turin, Italy at Club To Club Festival
- November 6, 2023 – Paris, France at Trianon
Tracing King Krule and his music career
Archy Ivan Marshall, better known by his stage name King Krule, was born on 24 August 1994, and began his career in high school, when he released two singles alongside eventual longtime collaborator Jamie Isaac. King Krule also created a new genre of music, Bluewave.
King Krule released his debut studio album, 6 Feet Beneath the Moon, on 26 August 2013. The album received positive reviews upon release and peaked at number 19 on the Danish album charts.
The singer released a second studio album, under his own name, called A New Place 2 Drown, on 10 December 2015. The album failed to chart but was praised by critics for its production and lyrical quality.
King Krule went back to his stage name after that, releasing his third studio album, The Ooz, on 13 October 2017. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number 23 on the UK album charts.
King Krule achieved critical acclaim with his fourth studio album, Man Alive!, which was released on 21 February 2020. The album peaked at number 12 on the UK album charts.