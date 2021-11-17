'King Richard' cast list: Will Smith, Demi Singleton and others star in HBO Max film

A story about the world famous tennis players, Serena and Venus Williams, King Richard takes the viewers through their journey of becoming who they are today.

The plot of King Richard revolves around the determination of Richard Williams, who believed in his daughters Serena and Venus, making it his life mission to get the duo's talent recognized. Williams was armed with a clear vision and a 78-page plan, all to write his two daughters into the pages of history.

The movie tells the story of the Williams family and how they defied insurmountable odds, often exceeding the expectations laid before them. King Richard is executively produced by the Williams sisters alongside Westbrook Studios, Star Thrower Entertainment and Keepin' It Reel.

'King Richard' ensemble cast

The official trailer for King Richard was released in July followed by a new trailer released last month. The short clip shows the hard work and belief Richard Williams put in to get his girls what they deserved.

It showcases the constant determination put in by the Williams family for them to be seen and clinch the opportunity to showcase their skills. King Richard is all set to release worldwide in theaters and on HBO Max, on November 19.

According to Variety, King Richard is:

"A triumphant story of determination and dreams."

Here's a look at the leading crew of King Richard.

Will Smith as Richard Williams

American actor Will Smith is known for his brilliant performances in movies like Independence Day, Men in Black films, Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, Gemini Man, Aladdin, Bad Boys films, Hancock, Suicide Squad, I Am Legend and many more. He achieved fame from the popular drama series of the '90s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, named after his rapper name the Fresh Prince.

Smith will be seen portraying the role of Richard Williams, father to Serena and Venus Williams, in the upcoming biographical drama King Richard.

Demi Singleton as Serena Williams

Demi Singleton is a child actress, singer and dancer who has performed on Broadway in musicals like School of Rock-The Musical and The Lion King. Her works include Godfather of Harlem and she will be portraying the role of young Serena Williams in the upcoming biopic King Richard.

Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams

American actress Saniyya Sidney is known for her roles in series and films like American Horror Story: Roanoke, Fences, Hidden Figures, Fast Color and The Passage amongst others. Sidney will be seen portraying the role of Venus Williams in HBO Max's upcoming film King Richard.

Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene 'Brandy' Price

Portraying the role of Brandy Price (mother to Serena and Venus Williams), will be American actress Aunjanue Ellis. Her notable works include Girls Town, Men of Honor, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, The Mentalist, True Blood, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Quantico, The Birth of a Nation, Lovecraft Country and When They See Us amongst many others.

King Richard also stars Tony Goldwyn, Jon Berntha, Dylan McDermott, Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew, Danielle Lawson, Layla Crawford, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, Craig Tate and Vaughn W. Hebron as other cast members. The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and is written by Zach Baylin.

Catch King Richard in theaters as well as on HBO Max on November 19.

Edited by Danyal Arabi