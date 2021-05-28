Kingdom Episode 9 recap: performances, rankings reveal and final episode date announcement

After Stray Kids' Deadpool-inspired performance became the talk of Twitter, fans were eager to find out what ATEEZ, BTOB, SF9 and The Boyz would deliver in this week's "Kingdom" episode.

The sequel to “Queendom,” “Kingdom” is MNET’s new survival show. The show pits six K-pop boy groups against one another for the opportunity to be crowned K-pop's King. The first line-up to be revealed were ATEEZ, Stray Kids and The Boyz. BTOB, iKON and SF9 joined the “Kingdom” line-up a few months later.

From rearranging their own songs to performing songs by the other group, the six boy groups are given intense challenges to prove their skills and bring something fresh to the table.

"Kingdom" just released its 9th episode and here are a few things that happened during the show.

WARNING: SPOILERS INCLUDED.

Also Read: So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 9: When and where to watch, and what to expect from the hate-to-love romance drama

What happened in Kingdom episode 9?

ATEEZ, BTOB, SF9 and The Boyz take over the "Kingdom" stage

On 27th May, episode 9 of “Kingdom” was released. With the theme being “No Limit,” BTOB brought a different rendition of their B-side track "Blue Moon", ATEEZ remixed their popular track "Answer", SF9 covered Taemin's "Move", and The Boyz covered EXO's "Monster".

After all the performances, the expert scores and self evaluation scores were revealed. While SF9 ranked first overall, ATEEZ placed last.

Also Read: Has "Youth With You" with BLACKPINK's Lisa been cancelled? Here's the status on the show

Why are BTOB and iKON trending?

With next week's episode heavily dependent on charts and streaming, fans have been discussing the chances of certain groups winning. The top competitors are BTOB and iKON, both of whom have been dubbed digital monsters.

Final round would be releasing a digital single right?



At least iKON and BTOB now have a legit fighting chance... as results would be based on charts instead of “experts” 💯 https://t.co/l39gRj67zb — Paolo Positively Rants 𓆩♡𓆪 (@thepinoyfanboy) May 22, 2021

Last round gonna be a big battle depend on the criteria.



If it heavy on voting then i guess skz will win the kingdom.



But if its heavy on digital we can see BTOB win kingdom.



But i think it will be hard for Ikon/Tbz/SF9 to win kingdom unless something magical happen — Samuel y (@ExDtair) May 27, 2021

Someone pqr me for the first time. 🙊 BTOB or SF9 have a chance in winning yk! Just bcoz they have small fandoms doesn't mean they wont win lol especially if the last round is about digital charts. Altho I wholely support iKON tho, but Mnet is 🐍 and an iKONphobic. 😂😂 — B.iKONIC_j🌺 (@bikonicj) May 24, 2021

Also Read: EXO’s Lay Trends as rumors suggest he will participate in the group’s comeback, here’s everything we know

Additionally, fans have expressed their excitement about BTOB and iKON's interaction. Following the announcement of the results, both groups shook hands, which went viral on social media.

LOW QUALITY BUT A HANDSHAKE BETWEEN BTOB AND IKON ESPECIALLY MINHYUK AND BOBBY LITERALLY FREAKED ME OUT 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 MELOKONICS WON TODAY <3333 pic.twitter.com/LzyuYt5gIs — rylle 🤚🏻 hutaenazone 👆🏻 (@_changjaeya) May 27, 2021

Also Read: Doom at Your Service Episode 6: When and where to watch and what to expect from Park Bo Young romance drama

Good news for ATEEZ fans

mingi's voice will be in ateez's kingdom final song (The Real), which will be released tomorrow at 12pm kst! however, the performance will still be 7 members!#ATEEZ #에이티즈 @ATEEZofficial pic.twitter.com/4O5eR4TdB5 — celine 🥂 (@sandorokis) May 27, 2021

Mingi will be a part of ATEEZ’s final “Kingdom'' performance. While Mingi won't be part of the finale, he did sing on the track "The Real," which Ateez will be performing. Ahead of the song’s release, KQ Entertainment posted on the group’s Fancafe, revealing details of the track.

Hello, we are KQ Entertainment. Mnet's final round new song "The Real" starring ATEEZ will be released tomorrow, May 28, at noon on major music sites. "The Real," a new song to be released in the final round, is a song recorded before Min Gi's hiatus and the song will be released in an 8-member version of ATEEZ, but the broadcast stage will be released in a 7-member version just like the Kingdom stage so far.

When the news was announced, fans took to social media in excitement!

i got goosebumps~!

and we can hear mingi’s voice, cause ‘The Real’ was recorded before mingi’s hiatus..



‘The Real’ will be released on may 28, 12 pm kst pic.twitter.com/DEuDzuE7cT — ATEEZ ARCHIVE (@atzarchive_) May 27, 2021

The way kq explained that mingi voice was recorded too. They really said the real ateez is 8. 8! 8 members okay! 8 makes 1 team — Nana 🥂 | semi ia for teaching & revising! (@Ateezfllwr) May 27, 2021

ATEEZ PLANNED THEIR COMPLETE CAREER IN THE ANCIENT ERA. THEY FREAKING CREATED THE SONG ‘THE REAL’ BEFORE MINGI'S HIATUS. THEY ARE THE REAL KINGS. THEY ALREADY REVEALED IT BEFORE 2021! — Ariana Grande⚪ (@ARIANAGRANDELMN) May 27, 2021

Also Read: Biggest boy band trends as ARMY celebrate BTS' guest appearance on Friends

What to expect from "Kingdom" Episode 10?

YOOO im so excited for the final songs though, i’m so elated yet anxious at the thought of having to go through THAT moment again; like during road to kingdom when tbz released checkmate hngGggG — ً (@baeige) May 27, 2021

Kingdom's final episode will air next week, during which each group will perform an original song. While the songs haven't been released yet, fans have heard snippets of them in a teaser released on Mnet’s YouTube channel.

In related news, Mnet will be airing the final episode of "Kingdom" on June 3rd at 7:50 PM KST. It can be viewed on Mnet's YouTube channel or on Viki.