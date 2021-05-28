Kingdom Episode 9 recap: performances, rankings reveal and final episode date announcement

After Stray Kids' Deadpool-inspired performance became the talk of Twitter, fans were eager to find out what ATEEZ, BTOB, SF9 and The Boyz would deliver in this week's "Kingdom" episode.
The sequel to “Queendom,” “Kingdom” is MNET’s new survival show. The show pits six K-pop boy groups against one another for the opportunity to be crowned K-pop's King. The first line-up to be revealed were ATEEZ, Stray Kids and The Boyz. BTOB, iKON and SF9 joined the “Kingdom” line-up a few months later.
From rearranging their own songs to performing songs by the other group, the six boy groups are given intense challenges to prove their skills and bring something fresh to the table.
"Kingdom" just released its 9th episode and here are a few things that happened during the show.
WARNING: SPOILERS INCLUDED.
What happened in Kingdom episode 9?
ATEEZ, BTOB, SF9 and The Boyz take over the "Kingdom" stage
On 27th May, episode 9 of “Kingdom” was released. With the theme being “No Limit,” BTOB brought a different rendition of their B-side track "Blue Moon", ATEEZ remixed their popular track "Answer", SF9 covered Taemin's "Move", and The Boyz covered EXO's "Monster".
After all the performances, the expert scores and self evaluation scores were revealed. While SF9 ranked first overall, ATEEZ placed last.
Why are BTOB and iKON trending?
With next week's episode heavily dependent on charts and streaming, fans have been discussing the chances of certain groups winning. The top competitors are BTOB and iKON, both of whom have been dubbed digital monsters.
Additionally, fans have expressed their excitement about BTOB and iKON's interaction. Following the announcement of the results, both groups shook hands, which went viral on social media.
Good news for ATEEZ fans
Mingi will be a part of ATEEZ’s final “Kingdom'' performance. While Mingi won't be part of the finale, he did sing on the track "The Real," which Ateez will be performing. Ahead of the song’s release, KQ Entertainment posted on the group’s Fancafe, revealing details of the track.
Hello, we are KQ Entertainment. Mnet's final round new song "The Real" starring ATEEZ will be released tomorrow, May 28, at noon on major music sites. "The Real," a new song to be released in the final round, is a song recorded before Min Gi's hiatus and the song will be released in an 8-member version of ATEEZ, but the broadcast stage will be released in a 7-member version just like the Kingdom stage so far.
When the news was announced, fans took to social media in excitement!
What to expect from "Kingdom" Episode 10?
Kingdom's final episode will air next week, during which each group will perform an original song. While the songs haven't been released yet, fans have heard snippets of them in a teaser released on Mnet’s YouTube channel.
In related news, Mnet will be airing the final episode of "Kingdom" on June 3rd at 7:50 PM KST. It can be viewed on Mnet's YouTube channel or on Viki.