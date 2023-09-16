Kipling x Frida Kahlo collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Kipling, the bag and travel accessories brand, has created a capsule collection comprising nine bags to celebrate Frida Kahlo's legacy. The late Mexican painter was known for her bright floral paintings and colorful take on life. One look at any of the nine bags in the collection, and it becomes clear that each of them has the late artiste's painting style.

Kipling's website introduces the collection as follows:

"The trailblazing Mexican artist Frida Kahlo said she painted her reality. When she did, it was a world of color, magic, passion, and wild nature. Fuelled by her spirit, our Kipling x Frida Kahlo range captures her vibrant world of blooming florals and untamed adventure."

Speaking about Kahlo herself, the description on the website continues:

"While Kahlo’s own life was never easy—she grew up amid the Mexican revolution and suffered lifelong injuries from an accident—her creative wisdom often celebrated life. A groundbreaking feminist, she defined her own beauty standards, and she remains a rallying point for women, empowering them to live life by their own rules to this day...We are proud to work with the legacy of an artist who elevated and empowered female energy."

All the bags in the Kipling x Frida Kahlo Collection

The collection, which is reminiscent of nature and its beauty, is made up of nine bags with Frida Kahlo's style of art all over them, and their details are as follows:

1. The Art Mini

The Art Mini ( Image via Kipling website)

The Art Mini is a small handbag with removable straps. This handbag is true to its name, with its bright floral patterns artfully carved against a black background. The black straps bring neutrality to the otherwise colorful collection. The bag sells for €139.90 on the company’s website.

2. The Hania Medium Shoulderbag

This shoulder bag is blazing with bright florals that look vibrant and alive. The inner blue lining complements the soft look perfectly and is reminiscent of Frida Kahlo's house. To top off this bag's endearing qualities is the bright blue metal monkey charm with a floral headdress that pays homage to Kahlo's trademark look.

The bag also comes in an exuberant black color for those who prefer a more relaxed tone. The darker version comes in its own unique style with two zip pockets and two pen compartments. The grey lining also complements the cool look.

The floral design sells for €119.90, while the darker version sells for €99 on the company’s website.

3. The Riri Small Crossbody

The Riri crossbody bag ( Image via Kipling website)

This gorgeous little crossbody bag comes in a variation of 28 colors, ranging from eager blue to cosmic pink and the hallmark floral design. The floral design looks embroidered on the black overlay. The crossbody also has a blue lining and a side seam featuring Frida Kahlo’s signature.

The crossbody is also graced with the unique metal monkey charm. Get it on the website for €99.90.

4. The Bina Handbag

The Bina handbag ( Image via Kipling website)

The rectangular-shaped back comes in a unique floral design with hand straps and adjustable and detachable shoulder straps. Like the previous bags, the signature Frida Kahlo blooming florals adorn the piece, which is also fitted with a blue lining and the cute metal monkey charm.

One can get it for just €99.90 on Kipling’swebsite.

5. The Art Pouch Mini

A closer Look at the Art Pouch Mini ( Image via Kipling website)

The art pouch mini comes in three exciting colors: the hallmark floral design, the ice lavender, and the dark emerald.This design also features the blue lining, the side seam with Frida Kahlo's signature, and the must-have metal monkey charm. Get it on Kipling's website for €59.90.

6. The Milda Bag

The Milda Bag ( Image via Kipling website)

This small crossbody bag comes in 15 colors, ranging from deep aubergine to party red and the hallmark floral design. The bag has organized compartments, an inside pocket, and secure zip closures. It is also perfect for cameras and just might be the perfect tourist bag. The floral design comes with a gorgeous blue lining, a side seam with Frida Kahlo's signature, and the metal monkey charm.

The floral design bag is priced at €129.90 and the other colors are priced at €84.90 on the company’s website.

7. The Art M

A close look at the Art M ( Image via Kipling website)

This multi-purpose large tote bag, which comes in 16 exciting colors, was created to cater to travel needs, carry work essentials, and even for the gym.

The color options range from warm beige to deep sky blue and Barbie pink. The large tote also comes in the hallmark floral design of the collection. The handy trolley sleeve adds the perfect touch to the design. The floral design has an inner blue lining, the side seam with Frida Kahlo’s signature and the metal monkey charm.

One can get the floral design for €149.90 and the other designs for €129.90 on the company’s website.

8. The Anto S

A closer look at the Anto S (Image via Kipling website)

This small backpack is just in time for the back-to-school season. The main features of the bag include the main compartment with drawstring closure, multiple compartments, the adjustable strap length, flap with push buckle, two zipped pockets, and, of course, the unique floral design.

The inner blue lining, the side seam with the legendary artiste's signature, and the metal monkey charm sell the entire design. Shop this bag for €149.90 on the company's website.

9. The Creativity L

A closer look at the collection’s large purse ( image via Kipling website)

This large purse comes in an exquisite floral design that looks embroidered. The design features an internal zip compartment, two separate open pockets, zip closure, and the unique metal monkey key chain. The blue lining adds that extra luxurious feel to the whole look.

It is available on the website for €69.90.

For fans of the legendary painter, the Frida Kahlo x Kipling is not just a fashion collection but a way to connect with the values that the artiste upheld and carry her art with them wherever they go.

The collection's pieces also come with a two-year warranty.