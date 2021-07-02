KSI's boxing tier list: YouTuber labels Logan Paul "the most successful loser" and places Jake Paul in "God Tier", above himself

KSI made headlines in a recent video, mentioning both Logan and Jake Paul, fanning the flames amidst speculation about his next fight.

In a July 1st YouTube video, KSI created a boxer tier list featuring fellow YouTubers and also other influencers. KSI stated that the whole tier list was based on opinion and the tiers were as follows: should retire, stinker, meh, decent, almost there, and God tier.

Halfway through the video, KSI gets to Jake Paul. He stated that he "obviously [had] to put Jake Paul in God tier, he is pretty active right now."

"I'd love to put him at 'should retire' but let's be honest, I'm very real with everything I do and, yes, Jake Paul is the guy right now. As much as I hate to f---ing say it. I mean, he's beaten the best Deji that we have seen, he's beaten Gib, he's beaten Nate Robinson even though Nate was f---ing trash. He's beaten Ben Askren even though he had a hip problem and he doesn't know how to f---ing box and he was sh-t on that night. Now he's about to fight Woodley and if he does beat Woodley, that is actually gonna be a big achievement so I'll give him that.

"Of all the YouTubers I've mentioned, he's definitely above all of them. So yeah, God tier for Jake Paul."

KSI did not have many nice things to say about older brother Logan Paul, however. He put the older Paul brother in the tier just under Jake, stating that Logan "has never actually won a fight."

"He is pretty much the most successful loser in YouTube boxing history. He drew a loss to me and he pretty much lost to Mayweather as well. I physically cannot put Logan Paul at God tier."

Also read: What is Addison Rae's Net Worth? Exploring the TikTok star's Fortune

KSI fans weigh on judgement for Logan and Jake Paul

KSI stated that while he was not active due to making music, he would put himself in the 'almost there' tier.

"I just haven't been active. An active KSI destroys Jake [Paul]."

Comments under the video gave their respect to the YouTuber for saying he needed to improve. Others reiterated Logan Paul being "the most successful loser in YouTube boxing history."

screenshot taken from KSI's YouTube video on July 1st

screenshot taken from KSI's YouTube video on July 1st

screenshot taken from KSI's YouTube video on July 1st

Also read: Who is Olivia Rodrigo dating? Everything to know about her rumored new boyfriend, Adam Faze

On Twitter, user Youtube_Boxing_ shared a screenshot of KSI's final list for others to input their thoughts on it. Some users commented on KSI's context for putting himself in a tier below Jake Paul.

However, the rest were more concerned with other influencer boxers being slated below their skillset.

Ksi fans: Ksi will knockout Jake easily

Ksi: I'll put myself almost there and Jake God tier 😂🤣🤣 — Jordan (@Jordandobbie_51) July 1, 2021

@KSI putting himself below @jakepaul in the boxing tier list should make it to the "top 10 anime plot twists" montage.. But it clearly shows how genuine he is and not an egoistic maniac like most of the people these days..Hopefully we see jj in God tier soon!#YouTube #boxing — Rogue Speedgod (@RogueSpeedgod) July 1, 2021

Neither Jake Paul nor Logan Paul have commented on KSI's commentary and his boxing tier list at the time of the article.

Jake Paul is set to face Tyron Woodley on August 28th while it is unclear whether Logan Paul will be fighting again this year.

Also read: "I'm starting to feel like I'll never have any of that": Logan Paul opens up on whether he has a girlfriend

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul