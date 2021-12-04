Kyra Scott GoFundMe page raises more than $19,000 after 14-year-old girl shot by teen brother in botched "ghost gun" deal

On November 27, 14-year-old Kyra Scott was allegedly shot by her 13-year-old brother amidst a botched "ghost gun" deal in Douglas County, Georgia. Kyra's brother Wilson Scott reportedly shot her with his ghost gun when two of his customers fled without paying for the guns. As per reports, Wilson may have accidentally shot Kyra while attempting to shoot the two customers.

Authorities have arrested Kyra's brother Wilson, who is being charged with felony murder. Meanwhile, one of the two customers, Yusef Jabryil Mcarthur El (19), has been arrested and charged with robbery and felony murder.

A GoFundMe page organized by Auriel Sam, claiming to be Kyra Scott's brother, has raised around $20,000 since November 27. The fundraiser targeted $25,000 for helping with the funeral costs for Kyra. The GoFundMe page by Auriel Sam claims Kyra died of gun violence during the attempted robbery.

What allegedly happened during the "ghost gun" deal that claimed 14-year-old Kyra Scott's life?

In a press conference streamed by CNN affiliate WGCL on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds revealed vital details about the case. He narrated how two individuals came to Scott's residence in Douglasville, near Atlanta, Georgia, with the intent of acquiring a ghost firearm from Kyra Scott's brother, Wilson.

However, the two people stiffed Wilson when they fled the residence with the ghost gun instead of purchasing it. Wilson allegedly shot the two fleeing perpetrators. However, a bullet reportedly hit his elder sister Kyra Scott. Investigators believe the firearm that killed Kyra was a self-made ghost gun belonging to Wilson Scott.

Kyra Scott was being transported to a hospital by the family when EMTs intercepted them at a nearby gas station. She was taken to Douglas WellStar Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

At a press conference, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said:

"It's so sad... because the mother's losing two kids at one time. He's selling those weapons on the streets of Douglas County, Carroll County, Atlanta... everywhere."

The authorities are currently searching for the third perpetrator involved in the attempted robbery.

What is a ghost gun?

Ghost Guns are untraceable firearms with no serial numbers as they are not manufactured by legitimate firearm-selling companies. They are made by unlicensed gunsmiths, who buy the individual parts of the guns online and then assemble them to produce a working gun with no way to trace its owner or origin.

Kyra Scott's teen brother, Wilson, is accused of selling such untraceable ghost guns.

