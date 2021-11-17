'La Brea' episode 8: "Origins" delves into secrets deeper than mere visions

La Brea's latest episode delved into the secret of the "visions" Gavin Harris (Eoin Macken) has had since the beginning, head first, opening up completely newer avenues and unimaginable angles. As predicted and teased, this was by far the most prominent secret revealed on the series, and in many ways, changed the angle it had taken so far.

In an episode that took La Brea's story in a different direction, a twist very reminiscent of Baran bo Odar's Dark, it seemed the central crisis might change over the coming episodes with Gavin being at the center of it all.

La Brea Season 1 episode 8 plot summary

The episode of La Brea begins with survivors Eve Harris (Natalie Zea), Levi Delgado (Nicholas Gonzalez) and Ty Coleman (Chike Okonkwo) discovering young Isiah from the native village spying on them from afar.

Spotting him, they decide that returning him to the village could serve as an ideal diplomatic mission. As they took him back, they tried to negotiate with the natives, convincing them that they meant no harm and wanted to learn the craft of survival in the harsh climate that was about to begin soon.

A subplot cuts in between, as is the tendency with most episodes of La Brea, with Sam losing his anxiety medication and locking Veronica in a car upon finding her trying to sneak back.

She later had an anxiety attack in the car and had to be rescued.

The visions were memories.

Gavin initially claimed he had given up pursuing to get into the sinkhole in the land above when talking to Izzy Harris (Zyra Gorecki) about it.

But later confessed he's still working on it and trying to connect the dots with the hint Rebecca left him.

Rebecca turned up in the ground below and was found by Silas. Rebecca seemed to recognize Silas and Isiah, which was strange at this point. By the time Eve and Levi reach, Rebecca is stabbed and left for dead. Luckily Eve finds her and nurses her.

Simultaneously on the surface above and the ground below, Gavin (traveling to the location of Ella's home) and Eve (assisted by Rebecca's knowledge) discovered that there's a time loop in the story and Isiah is, in fact, Gavin. The visions he had from the beginning were memories.

The story from here on

The preview of episode 9 of La Brea, which is due for release next week, seems to change the central struggle. It will also be a race against time to get Isiah out of the sinkhole to the "other" timeline of 1988, since without that, there will be no future Gavin and subsequently no Josh and Izzy. This is similar to the central struggle of Dark season 1.

By far, this was the biggest twist and the most unimaginable secret revealed in the story so far. La Brea from here on can only get more exciting with this new angle and central crisis. There is still a lot to know.

