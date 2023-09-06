À La Carte season 2 cast list and characters explored

Season 2 of À La Carte is all set to air on ALLBLK on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The show focuses on the life of a young woman who's determined to excel in every aspect of life, including academics and her career. However, her love life is a total mess.

The series focuses on the various romantic relationships that she gets into as she looks for her soulmate. Take a look at the official description of the drama series, as per ALLBLK's YouTube channel:

''Á LA CARTE is about the misadventures of the Black millennial dating experience and one girl’s journey to the last place she ever thought she would end up... on the side.''

The synopsis further reads,

''25-year old Mahogany ﬁnally lands the man of her dreams, Kaleb, there’s just one problem: he has a girlfriend. Accustomed to being number one, Mahogany’s whole world is turned upside down now that she ﬁnds herself playing number two.''

À La Carte features Pauline Dyer in the lead role, with many others playing pivotal supporting characters. However, Pauline's character will reportedly be absent from the storyline for the new season. The series is helmed by Breanna O'Conner.

À La Carte season 2 cast list: Who stars in ALLBLK's drama series?

1) Kendall Kyndall as Reign Moore

Actor Kendall Kyndall will play the role of Reign Moore in ALLBLK's À La Carte season 2. Moore is one of Mahogany's (Pauline Dyer) closest friends, along with Shyra and Misha. Kyndall features prominently in the show's new trailer and promises to deliver a richly nuanced and mature performance in season 2.

Viewers will recognize Kendall Kyndall from several other movies and TV shows like Social Society and Games People Play, both of which garnered him high praise from viewers and critics for his performances.

2) Shani Marq as Misha Taylor

Shani Marq plays the character of Misha Taylor in the drama series. Taylor was earlier played by Jessie Woo in the first season. Marq looks quite impressive in the show's season 2 trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver a fine performance in the show.

Marq is known for her appearances in various other films and TV shows like Life After Divorce, Top Five, Oasis, and many more.

3) India Love

Social media star India Love is also a part of the cast of À La Carte season 2. Apart from that, more details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can look forward to her playing a key role in the story. She's known for her work on College Hill: Celeb Edition.

Apart from India Love, Kendall Kyndall, and Shani Marq, the new season also features many other actors playing crucial roles such as:

Alex Jacke

Tammy Rivera

Romeo Miller

Tami Roman

Kandi Burruss as Nicole

Leon Fleisher

Aspen Kennedy

The official trailer for the show briefly depicts several eventful moments from the three friends' lives. The most noticeable aspect of the trailer is Mahogany's absence, and it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out without her.

Don't miss the new season of À La Carte on ALLBLK on Thursday, September 14, 2023.