Lady Gaga's Oscars 2023 performance look is winning the internet and here's why

The 2023 Oscars proved why no one can ever say that Lady Gaga lacks stage presence. She approached the stage dressed casually in a black T-shirt, a remarkably dramatic shift from her red carpet attire, after revealing she would perform her Oscar-nominated song Hold My Hand just hours before the event started.
Not only her followers, but also other onlookers who admired both her performance and her simple black attire, were left speechless by the singer's song.
On Sunday night in Hollywood at the Dolby Theatre, the 95th Annual Academy Awards got underway in style as some of the biggest personalities in the world arrived dressed to the nines.
Internet is flooded with appreciation for Lady Gaga's 2023 Oscars performance
The songstress’ no makeup, intense performance surely took breath away. Fans swamped the internet with acclaim for her stunning surprise performance at the Academy Awards night.
One of them commented on how much they loved Gaga’s no makeup and no costume look for her performance. Someone wrote that it was so “REAL,” while some others remarked that her performance was exactly what music meant to them.
One internet user said Lady Gaga should sing it every year rather than just at the Oscars because they were so impressed with her performance. Many were also pleased with her striped down jeans look, while others appreciated her raw performance.
Someone called her voice “Heavenly,” whereas many loved her minimal look and said that she looked beautiful.
More about Lady Gaga’s breathtaking performance at the 95th Academy Awards
The “Hold My Hand” performance was also somewhat toned down, with practically all of the action focused on Gaga, who began the song as a solo before the piano joined her, and then continued with a full band after the first chorus.
To her natural, no makeup look, she added braided hair and this performance look of hers perfectly delivered the emotions of her song to the audience. She wrapped up her ensemble with sneakers.
Even though she chose to perform "Hold My Hand" at the last minute, Gaga has the song well practiced because she has been performing it throughout her ongoing Chromatica Ball tour.
Following her first Oscar nomination, Gaga's performance of "Shallow" with Bradley Cooper became an instantly recognizable Oscar moment. "Til It Happens to You" from the documentary The Hunting Ground, which she sung on stage with lyricist Diane Warren in another legendary Oscar moment, earned her one nomination in the past. You might have seen a pattern.
Follow our live blog for Oscars 2023 updates: nominations, winners, and red carpet.